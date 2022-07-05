Grambling announced Tuesday the firing of volleyball coach Chelsey Lucas.
The decision was made after an internal investigation into the volleyball program based on reports of Lucas cutting every player on the team and revoking their scholarships.
“The success of student-athletes and their ability to matriculate at Grambling State University is the top priority,” said Trayvean Scott, Grambling's vice president for athletics. “As we move forward in this transition and commence a national search for the next coach, all volleyball student-athletes who received scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year will keep their scholarships and remain on the team. Walk-ons will also continue to hold their roster spot.”
Hired in February, Lucas accepted the position after serving as Arkansas-Pine Bluff's volleyball coach.
“It is the responsibility of this institution to make sure that student-athletes are afforded opportunities in a manner compliant with all regulatory organizations,” GSU president Rick Gallot said. “That applies to athletics as much as it does to academics.”
A national search for a new coach will begin this week, Grambling announced.