THIBODAUX — During the final home game of the regular season for the Nicholls State Colonels, a group of men were brought onto the football field to rousing applause.
They may have been a little grayer, a little thicker, a little slower, but the 1984 Gulf Star Conference Championship team — celebrating its 35th anniversary with coach Sonny Jackson — has been celebrated by decades of Colonels fans as one of the best teams in school history.
Until now.
From here out, it will be the 2019 seniors who will be talked about, bragged about and remembered for all time. This is the first full class of seniors recruited and signed under fourth-year coach Tim Rebowe, the almost-local guy who filled his roster with a slew of Louisiana talent — including more than half from a 50-mile radius including New Orleans, Baton Rouge and the River Parishes — and lifted the team from average to extraordinary.
The Colonels host North Dakota in the first round of the FCS playoffs at 3 p.m. Saturday.
This group of seniors heads into the game with 30 wins, breaking the record of 28 set by the class of 1988. They are the first to win back-to-back Southland Conference championships and the first to earn a playoff spot three years in a row. In 2017, they were the first to secure a home playoff spot.
And don’t be surprised if the next generation of bayou babies are named Sully and Chase.
Senior defensive lineman Sully Laiche and quarterback Chase Fourcade will certainly go down in history as some of the best, if not the best, to put on a Colonels uniform, rewriting the record books along the way.
“(They are) offensive and defensive icons at Nicholls,” said Shane Kliebert, former Colonel and member of the Colonel Athletic Association Advisory Board. “Hall of Famers for sure. Sully is the best football player to ever put on a Colonels uniform, (and) Fourcade may go down as the best quarterback in school history.”
There was no record for sacks at Nicholls before this season, sports information director Jamie Bustos.
“It wasn’t a record anybody thought to keep,” he said.
They will now, and Laiche’s name will be next to it for a long, long time. The 6-foot-2, 270-pound senior out of Lutcher High School has 35½ career sacks heading into Saturday’s game. He is in fourth place on the Southland Conference’s all-time sack list, leads the FCS and, as far as anyone in Thibodaux is concerned, is atop the Nicholls list.
“I can’t imagine anyone having any more,” Bustos said.
A three-time All-Southland Conference player and a two-time first-teamer, Laiche was this week named the Southland Conference Player of the Year.
In addition to his 10 sacks this season, Laiche has 54 tackles, 19 assists, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Laiche also is on the Buck Buchanan Watch List for the FCS’s top defensive player.
Fourcade, who was last year’s Southland Player of the Year, is this year's Offensive Player of the Year. The 6-0, 200-pound senior out of Archbishop Rummel has passed for 2,720 yards and 15 touchdowns. He is the all-time leading passer (10,448), with the all-time record for touchdowns (68), completions (779), total offense (12,271) and 200-yard passing games (19). He also set the program record for rushing touchdowns (34).
Fourcade is the seventh player in Southland history to pass for more than 10,000 career yards. He is on pace to set the record for the best completion percentage, as well.
A win Saturday will add to all those totals and further cement the seniors' legacy.
“They’re very special,” Rebowe said. “Some of them have been five years, some of them have been just the four years, but they’re a special group. What they’ve done — not just for this football program, but what they’ve done for this school, what they’ve done for this whole community — and even the state has just been tremendous, on and off the field. I can’t say enough about them and how happy I am for them.”