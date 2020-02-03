Baseball
YOUTH BASEBALL: Paula G. Manship YMCA, Ages 3-12. $120 non-members, $60 youth members, $30 household members. Registration deadline March 2. Contact: Kenny Chapman (225) 767-9622. Online: kchapman@ymcabr.org or www.ymcabr.org/sports
YOUTH BASEBALL: C.B. Pennington, Jr. YMCA, Ages 3-12. $120 non-members, $60 youth members, $30 household members. Registration deadline March 2. Contact: Phillip Williams (225) 272-9622. Online: pwilliams@ymcabr.org or www.ymcabr.org/sports
YOUTH BASEBALL: AC Lewis YMCA, Ages 3-12. $120 non-members, $60 youth members, $30 household members. Registration deadline March 2. Contact: Kevin Franklin (225) 924-3606. Online: kfranklin@ymcabr.org or www.ymcabr.org/sports
YOUTH BASEBALL: Baranco-Clark YMCA, Ages 3-12. $120 non-members, $60 youth members, $30 household members. Registration deadline March 2. Contact: Kevin Franklin (225) 924-3606. Online: kfranklin@ymcabr.org or www.ymcabr.org/sports.
Golf
BREC golf tournament schedule: Tournaments are for players at all skill levels. For more information, tee times or to register for tournaments: Online: jterry@brecgolf.org; Contact: Jack Terrry: (225) 387-9523.
MARDI GRAS MANIA: Feb. 15-16, Webb Park
4-BALL CHALLENGE: March 7, Beaver Creek Golf Course
WOMEN'S BR CHAMPIOBNSHIP: March 21, Webb Park Golf Course
CITY PARK CHAMPIONSHIP: March 28-29, City Park (Baton Rouge)
WEBB PARK CHAMPIONSHIP: April 18-19, Webb Park Golf Course
DUMAS CHAMPIONSHIP: May 2-3, Dumas Golf Course
PLAINSMAN 4-BALL: May 16-17, Santa Maria Golf Course
Soccer
YOUTH SOCCER: Paula G. Manship, Ages 3-12. $120 non-members, $60 youth members, $30 household members. Registration deadline March 2. Kenny Chapman (225) 767-9622, kchapman@ymcabr.org or www.ymcabr.org/sports
YOUTH SOCCER: C.B. Pennington, Jr., YMCA, Ages 3-12. $120 non-members, $60 youth members, $30 household members. Registration deadline March 2. Contact: Phillip Williams (225) 272-9622. Online: pwilliams@ymcabr.org or www.ymcabr.org/sports
YOUTH SOCCER: AC Lewis YMCA, Ages 3-12. $120 non-members, $60 youth members, $30 household members. Registration deadline March 2. Contact: Kevin Franklin (225) 924-3606. Online: kfranklin@ymcabr.org or www.ymcabr.org/sports
YOUTH SOCCER: Baranco-Clark YMCA, Ages 3-12. $120 non-members, $60 youth members, $30 household members. Registration deadline March 2. Contact: Kevin Franklin (225) 924-3606. Online: kfranklin@ymcabr.org or www.ymcabr.org/sports
Volleyball
YOUTH VOLLEYBALL: C.B, Pennington, Jr. YMCA: Girls ages 9-17: $120 non-members, $60 youth members, $30 household members. Registration deadline March 2. Contact: Phillip Williams (225) 272-9622. Online: pwilliams@ymcabr.org or www.ymcabr.org/sports
YOUTH VOLLEYBALL: AC Lewis YMCA, Girls ages 9-17. $120 non-members, $60 youth members, $30 household members. Registration deadline March 2. Contact: Kevin Franklin (225) 924-3606. Online: kfranklin@ymcabr.org or www.ymcabr.org/sports
Guidelines
The deadline for Fun & Fitness Calendar notices is 5 p.m. Friday. Submissions must include activity/sport, date, time, site, entry fees, entry deadlines, the full name of contact person(s) and telephone numbers with area code. Email sports@theadvocate.com.