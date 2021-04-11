AUGUSTA, Ga. — All anyone could talk of was the pressure heaped on Hideki Matsuyama’s athletic shoulders to bring a major championship back home to Japan. To Asia. Imagine, having a whole country, a whole continent, hanging on your ever move. Your every swing. Would it even be possible to take the club back? To make a putt?
Even before his final tap-in for bogey on 18 Sunday to win the Masters by one suddenly shaky stroke over tournament rookie Will Zalatoris, Matsuyama occupied a lofted place in Japanese sports culture. There is, we’re told, Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shonei Otani, and then Matsuyama.
Considering what a golf-mad country Japan is, where like here one of every 13 people there is a golfer, where there are more golf courses than anywhere outside the United States, Hideki may have just changed that hierarchy.
Green jackets tend to have that effect.
There is history of a sort in every major championship, but Matsuyama carved an extra weighty slab of it this week. Asia was the last continent never to have produced a Masters champion. Now the world’s most prestigious tournament has somehow gone to a different level.
They can thank Matsuyama for that, a brilliant golfing prodigy who burst on the international scene with his back-to-back Asia-Pacific Amateur titles in 2010 and 2011 and his low amateur showing in the 2011 Masters.
After all this waiting, the 29-year old looked like he would have a relaxing Sunday stroll through August National’s veritable garden of Eden to victory. He had a squadron of players chasing him, including Masters champion Jordan Spieth and U.S. Open champion Justin Rose, but they were all starting the day four strokes back. Would there be any of the patented Sunday Masters drama?
There was a snippet of it on the first hole, when Matsuyama drove right into the trees, punched out short of the green and made bogey. Up ahead, Zalatoris birdied the first two holes. Faster than you can say Shinkansen (the name of Japan’s bullet trains), Matsuyama’s yawning four stroke lead was down to one.
But he got his own birdie at the birdie nest known as the par-5 second hole, and soon he was building his lead back up to four and then five strokes as he coasted toward the middle part of the round. Going to the 12th tee, the heart of Amen Corner, Matsuyama had only made one bogey in his previous 31 holes.
Then, as almost all Masters seem to produce, the drama arrived on the wind.
Matsuyama bogeyed 12 from a back bunker. He birdied the par-5 13th, but then he shocked playing partner Xander Schauffele by going for the green on the par-5 15th in two. The one guarded by that ball-swallowing pond in front. Only he missed that one and found the pond behind the green guarding the 16th hole instead. Another bogey. Schauffele, charging hard with four straight birdies, was suddenly just two back.
Then he too found the pond at 16 and made a 6 on the par-3. Matsuyama three-putted for bogey, but it seemed a mere fender-bender compared to Schauffele’s Daytona 500 multi-car pileup. Hardly anyone hits the ball in the water next to 16 green.
It gave Matsuyama the cushion he needed to calm his nerves. Even though he splayed a wedge wide of the green on 18 and bogeyed from the bunker, he had enough reserve to win.
Then the tears came. Followed by a 100-watt smile and arms thrust in the air in triumph. As a final capper to the incredible show, Matsuyama’s caddie Shota Hayafuji took the flag at 18 (it’s the caddie’s version of the green jacket), returned the flagstick to the hole and bowed to the course. There’s never been a scene at the Masters like it.
All that glory. All that pressure. All that green. It looked for a long time like a dud, but in the end it was simply a masterful Masters in a completely different way.