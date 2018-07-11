In this Jan. 8, 2007, file photo, Florida quarterback Tim Tebow celebrates his team's 41-14 victory over Ohio State at the BCS national championship football game in Glendale, Ariz. Two-time national champion and 2007 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow will be inducted into the team's ring of honor, becoming the sixth player to receive the honor. The school announced Wednesday, July 11, 2018, that Tebow will be recognized during the LSU-Florida game on Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)