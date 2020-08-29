The Cincinnati Bengals took a stand against systemic racism Saturday, and the team's franchise quarterback Joe Burrow helped deliver the message.

Burrow, the Heisman-winning former LSU Tiger whom the Bengals selected with the No. 1 overall draft pick this year, marched with his Bengals teammates, coaches, ownership and staff from the team's facilities at Paul Brown Stadium to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in downtown Cincinnati.

At the museum's doorstep, Burrow and center Trey Hopkins read a statement on behalf of the team, which the Bengals shared on its social media accounts. Afterward, the Bengals organization took a group tour of the museum, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

"We're here at the Freedom Center today because the Cincinnati Bengals have an important message," Hopkins said.

Hopkins' portion of the statement focused on the need to unify to "identify, address and ultimately end" racial discrimination and injustices, while Burrow's portion of the statement made it a point to emphasize that the fight against systemic racism is not a political issue, but a fundamental matter of equal rights.

"It is each of our responsibility to effect change in our communities, not only for us but for those yet to come," Burrow said. "We cannot turn a blind eye to the racism still experienced in this country.

"This is not an issue of politics but a fight for equality and life. If this nation is to ever reach the goals that it has promised to its citizens, we must be catalysts for change."

The march and statement marks the second time in the past week that Burrow has spoken out against systemic racism. On Thursday, Burrow shared a tweet urging his followers to support the Black community in the wake of athlete protests around the country in response to the shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin earlier in the week.

"How can you hear the pain Black people are going through and dismiss it as nothing," Burrow wrote on Twitter Thursday morning. "How can you hear the pain and respond with anything other than 'I stand with you.'"

Burrow has also used his platform in the past to advocate for social justice, including speaking on the fatal killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police, advocating for college student-athletes and shedding light on poverty and hunger in his hometown of Athens, Ohio.

In Louisiana, student-athletes at LSU and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Friday each held similar demonstrations as the Bengals did.

LSU's march weaved its way through campus — starting at Tiger Stadium and ending at the doorstep of the university's administration building.

In Lafayette, the march led by the Ragin' Cajuns football team and other student-athletes made its way from the school's athletic complex to the Lafayette City Police station.