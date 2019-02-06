Southeastern achieved most of its heavy lifting for the 2019 recruiting class early but finished with a nice flourish with two more Louisiana recruits singing national letters of intent Wednesday.
The Lions inked Kentwood wide receiver Ed Magee (6-foot-1, 180) and Holy Cross linebacker Dominic Lamm (6-1, 235) to bring the total to 29 in coach Frank Scelfo’s first full recruiting cycle. SLU brought in 23 players in the December period and added four transfers in January.
Magee, a 6-feet-1, 180-pounder who also played defensive back, caught 45 passes for 1,059 yards and eight touchdowns, earning All-State honors for the Class 1A state champion Kangaroos.
In Kentwood’s 40-21 title game victory over Oak Grove in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Magee caught five passes for 80 yards and one score, and he intercepted a pass to set up another touchdown.
“We set up his visit late; he wanted to come and see everything and get familiar with everybody,” Scelfo said. “It’s been positive all along. He came in this past weekend, and it went really great. He felt comfortable, him and his mom both.
“We love him as a wide receiver. It’s too early to tell where, but with his length he’s built like an outside guy. We’ll see how fast he picks things up and where he needs to go. We had five guys who played in the Superdome and 10 who played in semifinals. That was big for us. They project a positive energy from winning programs.”
Lamm had 37 tackles and eight quarterback sacks as a senior and finished his career with 90 tackles, 16 sacks and two caused fumbles.
“Watch him play,” Scelfo said. “He’ll bring an attitude to the team I’m not sure we’ve got in enough places right now. We need more guys to play with the passion and energy he plays with. He typifies a lot of the things we want as far as playing hard, being hard-working, having a nose for the football. His energy level is awesome.”
With both Wednesday signees hailing from Louisiana, 23 of the 29 are in state, something Scelfo wanted to stress with his first full recruiting class. He said he’s not sure what will happen to the one scholarship left over.
“We took guys we felt could help us right away,” Scelfo said. "We didn’t want to take a guy just for the sake of taking one. Until we find that next guy, we’ll hold onto it. We’re watching the (NCAA) transfer portal.”