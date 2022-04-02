One of the tried-and-true recipes for winning an NCAA basketball championship is like putting together a tasty gumbo.
Mix in equal parts outside shooting and inside scoring and bring it to a boil, then add more ingredients as needed.
Kansas had everything Saturday, starting with a devastating inside and outside game, in an 81-65 blowout of Villanova in the first semifinal of the Men's Final Four at the Caesars Superdome.
All-American guard Ochai Agbaji and 6-foot-10 forward David McCormack did the damage early as they combined for Kansas’ first 19 points to give their team an 11-point advantage with 11:45 left in the first half, and Villanova never fully recovered.
The win sends Kansas (33-6) to the championship game Monday night.
Villanova (30-8) had its season end one game short of a third title-game appearance in six NCAA tournaments.
The victory was extra sweet for the Jayhawks. In the 2018 national semifinals, Villanova pounded Kansas 95-79 on the way to claiming its second NCAA title in three seasons.
This time, it was all Kansas from the start even though Villanova made it a game in the second half by cutting a 19-point first-half deficit to six with 6:10 left before running out of steam.
The Jayhawks buried their first four shots in scoring the first 10 points of the game, which was a sign of what was to come.
“I think that we came out ready to play,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “It was kind of a little bit of a reversal — not near to the extent — but a reversal of ’18 in that we really couldn't do much wrong there early. We caught a few breaks and built a lead.”
Agbaji sandwiched two long 3-pointers around a pair of McCormack layups as Kansas was off and running when Villanova struggled to a 1 of 6 start from the field.
They combined to go 9 of 10 from the field in leading Kansas to a 40-29 halftime lead. Agbaji made all four of his 3-point attempts and McCormack went 5 of 6 in working Villanova over in the paint area in the first 20 minutes.
“Just talking with Coach, he wanted us to have an inside presence,” McCormack said. “Usually, if you can play inside-out it opens up more shots, more driving lanes, a lot of cuts.
“Starting off early on, it opened the rest of the floor and we played off of that and made it easy.”
It seemed like the only thing that could stop McCormack was the two fouls he picked up in the first half, which led Self to sit him for the final 6:02.
Villanova took advantage of that, cutting an 18-point deficit to 11 at the break.
But it was more of the same in the second half even though the Wildcats continued to battle.
“Even though they were better and had momentum (in the second half), we always seemed to have an answer to kind of stem that momentum,” Self said.
McCormack finished with a game-high 25 points in going 10 of 12 from the field, and Agbaji had 21 in connecting on 6 of 8 attempts. He was 6 of 7 from beyond the arc as the team made 13 of 24 for a season-best 54.2%.
“Everything leading up to the game just felt relaxed,” Agbaji said. “Everyone on our team was relaxed, but still confident and ready to attack the game.”
“We just shot it so well,” Self said. “I think the guys like shooting in this building, to be honest, just because the depth perception doesn’t seem like it’s different even though it is. And the rims are pretty soft.”
He credited Agbaji with kick-starting the hot shooting night.
“How well we shoot it, in large part, probably depends on Ochai in many ways because he’s going to take the majority of the 3s,” he said. “The start he got us off to, I think he just gave everybody else confidence.”
It was something Villanova coach Jay Wright said they were guarding against.
“That was really a big key,” he said. “It was our game plan to not let him get going. We made some mistakes, just not being in contact with him and letting him catch and shoot.”
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson added 11 points and a game-high 12 rebounds to go with five assists, and guard Christian Braun finished with 10 points and five assists.
Villanova guard Collin Gillespie and forward Brandon Slater helped their team make it a game, but the Wildcats missed second-leading scorer Justin Moore, who tore his Achilles tendon late in the regional final win over Houston.
Gillespie scored 17 points in hitting 5 of 8 shots from beyond the arc, and Slater had 16 points in going 4 of 7 from deep.
New Orleans native and St. Augustine High graduate Caleb Daniels, a guard, filled in admirably for Moore with 13 points, five rebounds and two assists.
“That’s one of the things, but we were ready and we were good enough to win that game,” Wright said of Moore’s absence. “They did a lot of things that made them win the game.”