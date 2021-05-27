HAMMOND — Free.
That’s the word Evan Keller used to describe his mindset as he stepped to the plate in the bottom of the eighth inning Wednesday night.
Up to that point, the Southeastern Louisiana shortstop was 0 for 2 with a pair of strikeouts as the No. 3 Lions and No. 6 Northwestern State dueled to a 1-1 tie in the opening round of the Southland baseball tournament. Not what you want from a leadoff hitter and several of Keller’s teammates let him know he wasn’t playing up to his potential.
“There were multiple guys who came up to me that game and let me know, ‘You’re not playing like yourself. You’re making excuses for why you’re not getting the job done,' ” Keller said. “It’s stuff like that that gets in your head throughout the game.”
It was a harsh truth, but instead of getting angry Keller let it fuel his confidence. He took their words, not as criticisms, but as affirmation of the player he could be. In his words, he freed his mind of the weighing doubts.
And as Drayton Brown hung an 0-1 curveball over the plate, Keller let his renewed confidence drive a ball to deep left field for a solo home run that would break the stalemate for good, lifting SLU to a 2-1 win.
“I didn’t come out playing like the team expected me to,” Keller said. “I needed to do that for me and for them.
“That’s what you play for, that’s what you live for, seeing all those guys get up and go crazy in the dugout. It’s an amazing feeling and a great relief.”
Keller wanted to do it for his team and for himself, but as much as anything he wanted to do it for his pitchers who did everything they could to push SLU to victory outside of scoring their own runs.
Starter Will Warren went 6⅔ innings with 10 strikeouts and allowed only three hits. His only blemish on the night came in third when a wild pitch allowed the runner to score from third base with two outs. He ended the inning three pitches later when he caught Daunte Stuart looking.
Trey Shaffer (3-3) was credited with the win after shutting out the Demons over the final seven outs, allowing one hit and striking out three.
“You know we have the ability to strike at any moment,” Warren said. “I just have to keep giving us a chance to win. I know my defense is going to play behind me. Eventually we’re going to get it going and we did.”
Keller’s blast broke an extended drought for the Lions, who took an early in the first on a sacrifice fly from catcher Gary Cruz, but failed to put another runner across until Keller in the eighth. In fact, the Lions only produced a solitary hit during that same stretch as NSU’s Cal Carver refused to back down from Warren’s challenge.
But coach Matt Riser never lost confidence in his team to get the job done in the end.
SLU moves on to play No. 7 McNeese State at 7 p.m. Thursday. Northwestern State was eliminated by UNO on Thursday.
“It’s tournament time, baby,” Riser said. “This is what it’s all about.”