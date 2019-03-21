Details of a settlement regarding grievances that alleged collusion by NFL owners against Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid emerged Thursday, with a payout of less than $10 million.

The Wall Street Journal reported the total citing people briefed on the deal, far lower than the total was speculated to be. If Kaepernick had won the grievance, he could have been awarded an amount in the range of $90 million, according to the report.

Kaepernick's base salary in 2016, the last he was under contract in the NFL was $11,900,000.

It was unknown how the settlement would be divided between Kaepernick and Reid.

The grievances were filed by the pair of former San Francisco 49ers after they chose to protest police brutality and racial inequality by kneeling during the national anthem before NFL games.

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016. Reid, who starred at LSU before being drafted No. 18 overall in 2013, went unsigned last offseason before catching on with the Carolina Panthers. He signed a 3-year extension to remain with the Panthers this offseason worth more than $21 million.

The pair announced in February they would settle the grievances.

"For the past several months, counsel for Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid have engaged in an ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL. As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances. The resolution of this matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement so there will be no further comment by any party," read their statement released at the time.

Check back for updates.