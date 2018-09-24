The Southern Impact Bowling Club, which runs the very successful Anchor Lady Trip event in Baton Rouge, is prepping for its fifth annual scratch singles classic on October 13-14 at All-Star Lanes in Kenner.
There are three divisions and entries are capped at 102 men, 42 women and 42 seniors that will each bowl two four-game blocks on Oct. 13. The fields are cut in half and then another four game block is rolled. The top 18 men and eight women and seniors based on 12-game pin fall then will in their divisions bowl another four games.
That will determine the top five in each division and the step ladder format will determine the 2018 champions.
If the fields are full, the men’s division will pay $3,600 for first with $1,800 the top prize in the women’s and senior divisions.
Justin Veitch from Metairie is the defending men’s champion with Ashley Blake of Houston taking the 2017 women’s title. In the senior division, there has been only one champion in the first four years and it is Clarence McQueen, Jr., of Missouri City, Texas.
There is also a doubles tournament on Friday, Oct. 12, at 3 and 6:30 p.m. at the center with a $2,500 first place with 200 combined entries. Last year, Veitch and his wife, Hayley, captured the first prize in the prelude to the singles classic.
Looks like a very good weekend for bowling coming up at the Kenner center.
College bowling
The NCAA women’s bowling teams are starting to gear up in the state and speaking of Hayley Veitch, Tulane’s coach, the Green Wave will host its season opener on Oct. 19 with the Allstate Sugar Bowl Collegiate Bowling Invitational Tournament and it will have a new location in 2018, Colonial Lanes in Harahan.
Tulane finished second at last year's tournament of 14 teams, beating No. 6 Stephen F. Austin for the top-two spot.
Coach Ross Fogg is back again at the helm for the Southern Jaguars and the women will open their 2018-19 season at the Tulane event. There is also a March Mardi Gras Classic listed for Baton Rouge on Southern’s schedule and we will get some information on that one to you as it gets closer. We will also get you information on some of the Louisiana bowlers on the teams’ rosters as they get going.
Like Tulane and Southern, Louisiana Tech will also be in the field in Harahan for the Sugar Bowl event.
PWBA finale a classic
There always seems to be something special when the pros bowl in lane settings outside the normal bowling center and the PWBA’s Tour championship on Wednesday was a great finale for 2018 won by Maria Jose Rodriguez in a thriller with Kelly Kulick.
For Kulick, who also handles CBS Sports Network commentary when she isn’t bowling in the finals, has lost in the finals each of the last two years.
For Rodriguez, it was her first PWBA title in a 16-player match play event in which she was down in just about every one of the best of matches she had to win to get to the television finals.
Kulick needed the first strike in the 10th frame for her seventh major, but left a 10-pin on a good delivery to lose, 236-228.
What also was great was a large, loud crowd that seemed to enjoy what they were watching. That has been different this year in that unlike the previous two years when CBS Sports Network would tape four finals at a particular city in a day. The finals this year were held where the tournament started and CBS covers the majors and the last five or so weeks of the season.
What that has resulted in was a packed bowling center and lots of energy for television unlike, as seen here in Baton Rouge last year, by the fourth show around 8 p.m. the atmosphere was waning. Hopefully with the PBA going to many more live events in 2019 on Fox Sports, that atmosphere will be more prevalent than in previous years.
Honor roll
Ian Widdick at Circle Bowl had the best set of the last two weeks with a 784 (289 high game). Mary Mansur had a 728 with a 257 and Sarah Broussard a 707 with a 747, while Daniel Burzynski’s 595 was the best of the youth leagues. In senior play, Loyd Hutchinson is back in the top spot with a 702 (246) with Patsy Dew rolling a 630 (237).
Justin Bui had a 300 game as did Emma Delatte (which was her first). Leroy Taylor, Jr., Mike Huguet and KJ Macaluso all posted 299 games.
Finally, the local Senate of TNBA will have an association meeting on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Circle Bowl. Back with you in two weeks, Oct. 9, and until then, good luck and good bowling.