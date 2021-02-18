In almost 40 years of coaching football, Southeastern Louisiana’s Frank Scelfo never had to call off a training camp practice because of icy conditions on Mardi Gras.
Until now.
“Everything is different,” Scelfo said. “Everything’s changed.”
Yes, it has.
Welcome to the Southland Conference 2021 spring football (or should it be winter football?) season, the one-off solution to 2020 fall season being canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seven SLC teams opted to play this spring instead of last fall, as five others did. The spring teams will play a six-game conference schedule, with the champion plus any at-large teams advancing to the FCS playoffs, which has been reduced from 24 to 16 teams.
McNeese State actually got things started last Saturday with a thrilling 40-37 double overtime nonconference victory at Tarleton State in the first college game of the new year.
Nicholls State plays host to Division II Lincoln (Mo.) Friday, but Northwestern State's opener at Lamar, as well as the Sam Houston-Incarnate Word game in San Antonio, were postponed because of weather conditions in Texas.
The Northwestern-Lamar game was rescheduled for March 27. Sam Houston and UIW will instead play April 17 — a date the Southland Conference had already set aside as makeup date in case of COVID-caused postponements.
Southeastern begins its season Feb. 27 at Sam Houston.
For players, coaches and fans whose body clocks have been accustomed to fall football since birth, it’s been an adjustment. But one they've dealy with.
“Obviously, we’re used to playing in the fall,” Scelfo said. “Once you get into a routine, though, it’s still just football. We basically just took the date for the first game and worked our camp schedule back from there.”
But as Northwestern State coach Brad Laird put it, “It ain’t August. That’s for dang sure.”
Indeed, are other differences besides the calendar.
In some ways, Scelfo pointed out, spring football is better than its fall cousin.
“Usually we only have a few days in August to really look at our freshmen,” he said. “But having them with us all fall (including 12 days of practice), let them mature a little and let us get a better handle on them.
“We’ve got guys who are going to contribute this spring who might not have gotten that chance last fall.”
Likewise, Scelfo noted that the milder temperatures of the winter — at least until this week — made practices better. They've had no need for ice tubs adjacent to the field, fewer breaks during practice and less weight loss because of heat.
Nicholls State coach Tim Rebowe noticed the same thing.
“We had a 100-play scrimmage the other day (and) the guys looked like they could have gone another 100,” he said. “Usually after your first scrimmage you have to back off a little during the next week, but we didn’t have to do that this time.”
Things are not all well, though.
Five Southland schools — Central Arkansas, SFA and Abilene Christian along with Lamar and Sam Houston — are leaving the conference after this school year, UCA to the Atlantic Sun and the others to a reconstituted WAC.
It’s the first time in the 56-year history of the conference that a member has left without reclassifying into another division.
“Those schools made decisions determining their futures, and they didn’t share their reasons with the commissioner of the league they’re leaving,” SLC commissioner Tom Burnett said. “That’s what they’ve chosen to do, and while we regret it, we’ll deal with it.”
For now, Burnett’s focus is on getting the spring football season, along with the other ongoing sports, played while dealing with NCAA-mandated COVID protocols, just as teams who played last fall had to do.
“We’re better off because we know a lot more about testing procedures than we did in the fall, and we’re better able to handle them financially,” he said. “But you always have to be prepared for disruptions, which is why we put as much air in the schedule as we could.”
The important thing, Burnett added, is that there is football on campus.
“Football is a strength in our college communities,” he said. “We all cherish the experiences that are unique to the sport. Playing football, even on a limited basis, is a signal that maybe we’ll be back to normal next fall.”
Still, Burnett expressed some regret that the FCS didn't stay the course in playing last fall, pointing out that the NFL, FBS and even high schools managed to get through their seasons. Even now, though, two FCS leagues, the MEAC and Ivy, aren’t playing this spring, along with some individual schools.
On the other hand, the two hurricanes that struck Lake Charles would have canceled McNeese’s season anyway.
Back on the field, along with the normal concerns about injuries, the coaches must deal with the threat of positive tests for the virus sidelining not just those who do so, but the other players they’ve come in contact with. Teams who fail to have enough players by position will not be able to play that week.
To Scelfo, success on the field is going to come down to the teams which handle the unique challenges current conditions present.
“We’ve always preached control the things you can control,” he said. “That means even more now. If you complain about things like having to wear masks or whine about miserable you are, you’re going to get off the path. So far, our guys have done a great job of avoiding that, and, man, are they ready to go.”