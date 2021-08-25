During the spring season, Southern linebacker Ray Anderson played next to Caleb Carter as a formidable duo.
As the Jaguars prep for the 2021 fall season, Anderson finds himself standing in Carter’s shoes.
Carter was the only loss from Southern’s spring season starting lineup, offense or defense. While Anderson has embraced the role and the responsibility as the defensive centerpiece, he insists the job is not all his.
“Caleb was a tremendous player, a guy we wish we had back,” said Anderson, a 6-1, 225-pound transfer from Youngstown State. “But the guys in our room are playing the role of next man up. It’s not on my shoulders, but on the room. We depend on each other making it easier on all of us.”
Despite his modesty, Anderson is the foundation of that room. He was third on the team with 23 tackles in five games behind Carter and Jordan Lewis. Now he’s expected to take on Carter’s role of vocal leader, the guy who calls the signals and gets everyone in the right spots. It’s a role he’s accustomed to.
Recruited to Youngstown State by former LSU defensive coordinator and Youngstown State head coach Bo Pelini, Anderson followed Pelini to Baton Rouge when he left Ohio, albeit to a different destination. As a sophomore in 2019, Anderson was Youngstown’s third leading tackler with 58 and had two sacks among his five tackles for loss while playing the defensive centerpiece role.
Anderson went to work as soon as offseason preparation started to step back into a leadership role.
“(Linebackers) Coach (Charles) Ayro has been on me a lot,” Anderson said. “We had a great summer together. I’ve learned a lot and I’m continuing to up my game. The group has gotten better mentally, in the classroom.
“The team has done a great job welcoming me in. It was a great first semester. Now I’ve got the role of molding the younger guys. I’m somebody they can come to. I’ve got a couple answers, not everything, but that’s a role I’m used to and happy to be in it.”
The Jaguar defensive staff has no complaints, outside of trying to develop depth behind Anderson and the other starter, freshman Derrick Williams.
“I love Ray; he’s a smart, smart football player,” defensive coordinator Lionel Washington said. “He gets everybody lined up, he understands what we’re doing, and how to play football. He’s always in a great position. He’s one of our leaders on defense. He’s not saying a whole lot, but leading by example.”
Anderson’s experience may prove to be vital. With the coaching change to Jason Rollins, the defense is getting tweaked in the secondary to play more of a three-safety alignment. Some responsibilities will be different from the spring. Anderson will be expected to communicate clearly with teammates in front of him and behind him.
“Caleb was a big loss, but Ray came in and stepped up,” defensive back Jakoby Pappillion said. “He’s confident in what he’s doing and ready to ball. His strength is run support. If they run the ball, I know my front seven is going to be right. I don’t have to play in the box, they have it for sure.”
Rollins has been highly complimentary of Anderson’s take-charge attitude, which helps develop the depth. Williams played in all five games last year but is still learning. Reserves Christian Lane (two games) and Jadyn Landrum (none) are still green. The Jaguars moved safety Keyshawn Aker to linebacker this week to bolster the position.
Anderson is emphasizing that the reserves have to step up and provide competent play in the rotation.
“We want to make sure we’re playing fast physical and smart,” Anderson said. “The defense as a whole is hitting on all cylinders. We’re going to continue to get better, hitting our cues and stacking days. We need to attack the field each day, get better in the classroom, stay on each other and trust the process coach Rollins has laid out for us.”