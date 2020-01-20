This is definitely a good time to tear a few pages out of my bowling reporter’s notebook and the first page has a big “300” written on it.
If anyone was wondering how the second season of the PBA on Fox would be able to carry over the momentum of last year’s first season that many have called one of the best in the tour’s 60-plus years, then all one needed to do was watch the first show on Sunday.
Although lane problems forced the show to run long, it was worth the wait to see Tommy Jones, who was inducted into the PBA’s Hall of Fame Saturday night, shoot the 27th perfect 300 game on PBA television in the championship match.
The 300 came after Jones and Chris Barnes struggled mightily in the semifinal match when the two patterns (one short, one long) on the pair of lanes began to transition.
But Jones was locked in for the title match and Fox handled it great. Ironically, the one thing PBA play-by-play voice Rob Stone had never called in his time at ESPN and Fox was the 300 game so he was just as excited as Jones was, calling the moment “spectacular.”
The money shot for was a close-up of the scoreboard above the lane showing the 10th frame and then the camera dropping down as Jones hits the line with the ball. Just a perfect replay of the final strike.
The tour continues Sunday with the PBA Oklahoma Open at 1 p.m. on FS1 and then the Jonesboro Open on Feb. 1 at 3:30 p.m. on FS1. That will set up a February that features the TOC, the Players Championships and the U. S. Open.
Time for the “Juneau”
The 20th annual Jon Juneau Memorial Southern Masters is set for this weekend at Circle Bowl (Jan. 24-26). This great event has had a few changes with a donor adding $1,400 to the prize fund which is a great start. The tournament has also announced they will pay spots beyond the 16 finalists in the event there are more than 96 entries and they will pay the highest non-cashing female bowler.
There will be a pre-tournament sweeper on Friday night before qualifying on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. The single elimination bracket finals are Sunday.
Two-time PBA winner Thomas Larsen of Denmark was the winner a year ago with Justin Veitch of Kenner winning in 2018.
SASBA in Shreveport
The Claude Thomas Memorial Singles Title went to former All-Star major league pitcher John Burkett who pitched a shutout in some respects in winning the title for the second straight year in the Senior All-Star Bowling Association event at All-Star Lanes.
Burkett won all eight matches on the final day to win by nearly 100 pins over Derek Williams and in the process Burkett shot back-to-back 300 games. He had no score lower than 224 on the final day.
Burkett spent parts of three minor league seasons pitching for the Shreveport Captains before moving to the majors.
A second women’s 800
We didn’t have a chance to mention this in our last column, but Sarah Broussard right at the end of 2019 put together games of 256, 279 and 266 for an impressive 801 series at All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge.
Broussard has been on the cusp of that for weeks before the breakthrough with several high 700 sets, but sometimes it takes a few breaks to get 800 which means a really good night of bowling.
The other 801 series came a few years ago from Mary Mansur. Now where will the 800 number go from here locally for the ladies is what we will have to see.
Spare notes
Congrats to Tulane bowling coach Hayley Veitch and her husband Justin, along with Justin Bui for taking first place in the 12th Vicki Rios Memorial Leadoff Lady Trio at Tangi Lanes in Hammond. … High school bowling is underway locally for East Ascension, Central, Belaire, Denham Springs, Tara and Brighton Academy all teams have gotten off to 2-0 starts … Dutchtown and St. Amant are the only 2-0 teams in a much smaller girls division locally. … Remember its power points that determines the teams that advance the teams to the playoffs.
The playoffs will have a first-time site for the championship round and we will discuss that in a future column and a potential change to the singles championship round in 2021 if it is approved at the meeting of the LHSAA later this month as we believed it will be brought up at that time.
Lots of great honor roll scores to check out and we will be back with you on Feb. 4. Until then, good luck and good bowling.