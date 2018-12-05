Michael Beychok, the 2012 National Handicapping Championship and 2012 Eclipse Award winner for best handicapper, brings 35 years of experience to The Advocate. Beychok is also the senior partner of Ourso Beychok Inc., an award winning national political consulting firm based in Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @beychokracing.
Picks made today for fast track and on turf
Race 1
3. Room to Finish: Simply looks like the fastest horse by far in the opener.
4. Speak Briley: Should show speed and has good turf breeding on dam side.
Race 2
3. Wristlet: Almost got first win in last — may not want to win but looks good here.
2. Latrobes King: Was unsettled in last run — a more even run could win this.
Race 3
1. Fetching Fury: Will try turf for first time, but has the speed to control this from rail.
4.Dhafeera: Another one with early foot shipping in from California turn tries.
Race 4
6. Sweet Pea Mama Ve: Tries easier company and has a win over the track to boast.
1. My Pepper Ann: Won comeback race after a layoff — draws the inside post to help.
Race 5
6. Because It’s Time: In a new barn off the claim and up in class for trainer Hartman.
7. Sparkys Surprise: Upset shot from the outside finding easier competition today.
Race 6
8. Go Go Goose: Has the right running style — close to the lead — needed on turf now.
6. Havinfunyet: Looked really good beating lesser foes in last — looks to repeat.
Race 7
3. Day Dreamer: Has run on two off tracks last two — gets back to fast and is fast as any.
8. Parade Blue: Drops way down in class off a layoff but simply looks fast enough to win.
Race 8
11. Philosophy: Was well thought of in first out — bet down — ran 3rd in tough group.
5. Just Might: Long shot chance — should like turf — showed early speed in first out.
Race 9
2. Charlottes Wish: Ran 2nd here in November at same level — looks solid as favorite.
6. Liz’s Legend: Ran 5th earlier in meet to some runaway leaders — can upset at price.
Around the track
The Choices had another solid week picking winners including a 6-winner day on Thursday, which followed a 7-win on top day on the Thanksgiving weekend. I’m certain we won’t be able to keep up the hot pace on both the top choices and the second choices, but let’s see if Thursday’s card continues a bit of a hot streak. Here are the numbers for the season:
72-22-14-6 = 31 percent; Win/58 percent; In the Money/1.08 Return or ROI.
For Chok’s Second Choices or “the unders”:
72-17-15-4 = 24 percent; Win/50 percent; In the Money/.98 Return or ROI.
Best bet
Our Best Bet today will be a long shot in Race 8 with Philosophy. Taking a bit of a price here but horse was well bet first out against a tough group.
Good luck and may they all come home safely.