THIBODAUX — The Nicholls State football team will be hosting an opening-round FCS playoff game for the second straight season as the Colonels take on Pioneer Football League champion San Diego at 3 p.m. Saturday at John L. Guidry Stadium.
Nicholls, ranked No. 14 in both top 25 polls, earned the Southland’s automatic berth with a 7-2 league record. The Colonels matched their 2017 overall record with an 8-3 finish.
San Diego posted a 9-2 record and was 8-0 in the PFL. This is the third consecutive playoff trip for the Toreros, who won their opening-round game the past two seasons.
Saturday’s game will be the first meeting between the programs.
Nicholls is one of three Southland programs to make the 24-team field, joined by league co-champion Incarnate Word (6-4, 6-2 SLC) and Lamar (7-4, 6-3 SLC). UIW travels to Montana State, while Lamar will play at Northern Iowa.
Tickets are available online at nichollstickets.universitytickets.com. Season tickets holders will have until 10 a.m. Tuesday to reserve their seats. Regular-season tickets and passes will not be valid.