NASCAR is hurtling toward the end of its regular-season schedule — Sunday’s race on the historic Watkins Glen, N.Y., road course is the first of just five races left before the series refuels for the 10-event playoffs.
It seems like as good a time as any for reflections on the state of the sport. Let’s look at three basic elements of what makes or breaks a racing series.
Competition
The racing this year largely has been good. Sometimes it has been great.
Some of my social media friends will disagree. Some of them are convinced that NASCAR has long since lost its groove and can never return to the good, old days.
But I’ve been watching NASCAR races since I was a kid in the 1950s, through at least a couple of decades that could each be seen as a “golden era,” and this season, dear readers, has provided some excellent racing.
There have been some snoozers. That’s been true of every season I’ve ever followed. These aren’t scripted shows. Sometimes in sports, the best competitor is just way better than anybody else.
Fans saw a brilliant bit of come-to-the-pits-not-really radio conversation fool the opposition and carry the day for Martin Truex Jr. on the Sonoma Raceway road course.
The Chicagoland Speedway show saw Kyle Larson run down Kyle Busch in the late going, then the two of them thumped each other through the final lap before Busch prevailed.
Two weeks later, Truex won again at Kentucky Speedway in a race in which several drivers had the upper hand at different times. At Loudon, N.H., Harvick won by nudging Busch aside on the last lap. Last Sunday at Pocono Raceway, it was Busch’s turn again, outsmarting a couple of younger drivers in an overtime restart.
That’s five of the last six races. The sixth? That was Daytona’s midsummer classic, the usual spectacular superspeedway pack racing won by rising star Erik Jones, who shot past Truex and finished about a 10th of a second ahead. The last lap was the only lap Jones led.
It’s rare for any series to have a string of races that good for that long.
Some have complained that the “Big Three” — Harvick, Busch and Truex — are too dominant with 16 wins in 21 races so far. I’d say three, maybe four, are enough. I didn’t mind when Richard Petty, David Pearson, Bobby Allison and Cale Yarborough were eating most of the cake. In 1974, those four won 29 of the season’s 30 events.
Safety
The Pocono race gave us a graphic reminder that NASCAR has advanced its safety protocol markedly in the past couple of decades.
The 2.5-mile triangular track is among the circuit’s most punishing. Bobby Allison’s career ended there in a 1988 crash that resulted in brain trauma. Lennie Pond’s 1974 sophomore season was interrupted when he broke bones in a crash there. Dale Earnhardt missed four races after he broke both collarbones in a 1979 crash.
Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr.’s slam into the wall after his brakes failed Sunday rivaled the impact of those earlier crashes. But key sections of the walls at NASCAR tracks are lined with impact-absorbing SAFER barriers. Wallace, after a few scary seconds, climbed from his mangled car and walked to the attendant safety vehicle.
Significant as well are NASCAR’s mandated head-and-neck safety gear for drivers and the sanctioning body’s concussion protocol.
Like many other sports, NASCAR has come to take concussions very seriously. In decades past, drivers have shrugged off concussion trauma, unwilling to yield their driving duties to anybody who might replace them. Some drivers drove races they would later admit they hardly remembered.
Now, thanks in part to Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s willingness to go public with his concussion symptoms, and to sit out half of one season and part of another as a result, NASCAR has changed its procedures and drivers have recognized how important it is to recover from a concussion before they race again.
It’s good to know that Wallace, who called his crash the hardest hit he has ever taken, was subjected to NASCAR’s modern-day scrutiny.
Inspections
NASCAR has a problem. At least it did at Pocono. Inspection after time trials found 13 cars — including the two that had taken the front-row starting spots — in violation of its rules.
So nearly a third of the 40-car field had to start in the last 13 grid slots.
You can blame this on NASCAR for high-tech inspections that leave so little tolerance. Isn’t it next to impossible for a team that wants to be competitive to get through without a violation?
Maybe, but it’s on the teams going forward. It’s 2018, not 1958. These crew chiefs are no shade-tree mechanics. They’re high-tech mavens, too. The rules aren’t confusing. Now they know exactly how much they can and can’t get away with.
I thought Scott Miller, NASCAR’s vice president of competition, got it about right when he was asked by reporters at Pocono if the sanctioning body should relax its inspection tolerances to make things easier.
“No sir,” Miller said. “If 27 of them can do it right, the other 13 can do it right.”