Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer put on paid leave amid investigation of abuse claims against fired assistant.
The ex-wife of former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith says she told Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer's wife in 2015 that her husband had assaulted her, an incident Meyer said last week he was unaware of.
Courtney Smith gave an interview to Stadium and provided text messages to former ESPN reporter Brett McMurphy between her and Shelley Meyer and with the wives of other Buckeyes coaches. Courtney Smith also provided threatening texts she claims came from her ex-husband.
"Shelley said she was going to have to tell Urban," Courtney Smith told Stadium. "I said: 'That's fine, you should tell Urban.'"
Messages left with Ohio State on Wednesday were not returned.
Zach Smith was fired last week after an Ohio court granted a domestic violence protective order to Courtney Smith.
Zach Smith was charged in May with misdemeanor criminal trespass. At the time of the charge, Zach Smith's attorney said Courtney Smith had accused him of driving to her apartment after she told him they would meet elsewhere so he could drop off their son. Zach Smith pleaded not guilty last month. A hearing has been scheduled for Friday.