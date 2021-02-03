Karli Seay has been one of the under-the-radar keys to an improved LSU women’s basketball team in 2021, but her biggest moment at LSU has suddenly blown her cover.
Seay’s desperation, 3-point basket that turned into a 4-point play, keyed LSU’s unlikely victory against Ole Miss Sunday and edged her deeper into the spotlight.
“I’ve seen the video everywhere, reposted on Twitter and Instagram,” Seay said with a smile. “People have texted me. It’s been pretty cool seeing all the praise for it.
“I didn’t expect it to blow up as much as it has. I was just trying to come in and do what I’m supposed to do, trying to be the defensive leader on the court, keeping everybody up on the defensive end. Once my defense gets going that’s when my offense gets going.”
Her new lack of anonymity notwithstanding, Seay’s emergence has been a key factor in the Lady Tigers’ rise. LSU (8-7, 6-3 in SEC play) is tied with Kentucky for fourth in the league going into a rematch with No. 7 Texas A&M in College Station on Thursday.
LSU upset the Aggies (16-1, 7-1) three weeks ago in Baton Rouge.
LSU entered the season with only two entrenched starters, Khayla Pointer and Faustine Aifuwa, who provided enough consistency to lock up starting jobs. But Seay has upped her game and started the past seven after collecting 11 starts in her previous two years combined.
Seay’s entrée has been as a defensive whiz where she continuously excels as a constant irritant to opposing offenses. Her smaller height (5-foot-7) allows her to sneak through crowds into passing lanes or slap the ball away from behind unsuspecting dribblers. Her 29 steals is second on the team, and she had back-to-back efforts of six and five against Tennessee and Texas A&M.
It’s her offensive performance that has earned Seay a permanent spot in the starting five. Although she doesn’t shoot much (six attempts per game), her 40% average is up from last year and she’s averaging a solid 6.1 points per game.
On Sunday, she matched her career high with 13 points and hit three of four clutch free throws down the stretch to help seal the victory. She’s shooting 71% from the line and contributing as a rebounder by hustling after the ball.
LSU coach Nikki Fargas said Seay provides a complementary effort that helps in addition to improved scoring potential.
“Karli plays her role like she’s going after an award,” Fargas said. “She wreaks havoc on defense and one of those players on the ball who doesn’t need a lot of assistance. She’s very sneaky at getting over screens. She knows her body, her tempo and pace and she’s one of our best transition players.
“She’s giving us an outside threat, catching and shooting. Taking pressure off Pointer as a perimeter player you have to guard.”
Seay, who is from Flossmoor, Ill., said she used the pandemic isolation in the off season to work on her game even while practice times were restricted.
“Back home everything was shut down,” she said. “When it was time to come back to LSU things started to open up a little bit. I used the opportunity to come in as much as I could because with all the protocols we weren’t allowed to be in the gym as much.
“I’m having fun out there. Everybody was eager to get back in and start playing. We didn’t know when it was stop all over again. Put it all out on the court because we might not get a chance again.”