LSU's Karli Seay clenches her fist as time runs out in overtime, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Seay launched a successful three point shot and was fouled in the process by Ole Miss defender Donnetta Johnson with 12 seconds to go in regulation, which she converted into a four-point play to give LSU a 63-62 lead. LSU trailed most of the game, but Ole Miss came back to tie the score 63-63 by the end of the fourth quarter, forcing an overtime period, but the Lady Tigers pulled away for a 75-66 win.