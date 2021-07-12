The bowling reporter’s notebook has a look at a lot of events coming up and it is clear that the weekend of July 24-25 will be a big one for tournament bowlers.
First of all, Sumner Taylor is back again with another of his very successful series of events that started about a year ago coming out about the time bowling centers were closed. Luckily, he still hasn’t run out of names regarding the phases the state was put in during that time as this event on July 24-25 at All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge will be called the “All Phazes Go” handicap doubles event.
The three-game house shot event will feature seven shifts with shifts at 10 a.m., noon, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on July 24 and 11 a.m., 1 and 4 p.m. on July 25. A 200-team entry will set up a $1,500 first prize and if past events are any indication, that entry should be fairly easy to hit.
On the same weekend, one of the prestigious events for youth bowlers will take place in Houma at Creole Lanes, the Louisiana State Youth Scratch Match Games. This major title over the years has been won by the top bowlers in this state at some time in their career.
This event goes back so far, I bowled in it in the 1970s as a youth bowler. There was no event in 2020 and it is good to see that this event will continue in 2021.
State tournament results
There are still some averages to check, but some Baton Rouge bowlers are winners in the latest release of results from the Louisiana State Championships at AMF All-Star Lanes in Kenner.
The senior side showed their ability as Baton Rouge’s John Montgomery and Randy Summer had their games going from start to finish, shooting a 1,579 combined series. They needed almost all of that to win as Hallie Savoie and Michael Rachal of Lafayette finished second at 1,527 and Gregory Snee and Tyler Wright of BR finished fourth at 1,501.
Savoie finished second in handicap singles at 783 and Wright’s 773 topped scratch singles.
In all events, Dylan Dupree was the handicap winner at 2,321, while Wright posted a nine-game total of 2,308 which was second in handicap and first in the scratch competition. Montgomery posted 2,280 and that was second in the scratch division and fifth in handicap.
The Write The Check team from Baton Rouge took home the scratch title and second in handicap with a 2,939 total.
More Summer Mondays
The next summer Monday event at All-Star is July 19 with a four-game no-tap event at 6 and 8 p.m. The format will go to no-tap doubles on July 26, also at 6 and 8 p.m.
In the last couple of events, the Baker Doubles went to Asad Mohamed and James Grey with 1,469 for $415, with James Chambers and Chris Golmon just four pins back for second ($280). Larry Saine and Lakeya Smith Anthony took third at 1,439 ($180). Darrin Senegal and Tyrone Wesley took the scratch total at 1,421 for $200.
The two-day Firecracker event which had four different format games, Dustin Nijoka took top honors with 1,102 earning $155. Gregory Snee’s 1,075 was second for $125. That also won scratch honors for an additional $140. Savitri Taylor won $90 for top female score of 1,023.
Spare notes
Congrats to Preston West, 14-years-old, who made it look easy in a league at All-Star putting together games of 279-280-279 for an 838 series. He also had a 707 in the reporting period. You can check out the honor roll for more great scores … Also, several youth bowlers from our state are in the Indianapolis area for the annual Junior Gold tournament. Bowlers from all over the country are taking part in this premiere event ... Finally, another good event by the Southern Impact Bowling Club in Kenner Sunday and Baton Rouge’s Chad Conard and Jacob Garretson took the $1,000 top prize with a 1,467 score, eight pins better than Gregory Snee and Sumner Taylor.
Back with you on July 27. Until then, good luck and good bowling.