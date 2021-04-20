The PGA Tour players who didn’t get a chance to play in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans last spring because the tournament was canceled by COVID-19 returned to TPC Louisiana on Tuesday.
While some members of the 160-man field that will compete in the tournament started trickling in Monday evening, Tuesday was a day for practice and assorted activities before the grind for a share of the $7.4 million purse begins Thursday.
The Classic Pro-Am, which features reigning champions Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer, is set for Wednesday with tee times starting at 7 a.m. and noon.
Spectators were not allowed on the course Monday, when the first pro-am was played, or Tuesday. But up to 10,000 fans will be allowed on the grounds Wednesday through Sunday.
Starting Wednesday, daily tickets are available for $35.
A little fun
Even though the course was closed to spectators Tuesday, the Fore!Kids Foundation was able to stage the annual Celebrity Shootout that benefits local and area charities.
Three two-man teams, one led by Saints coach Sean Payton, vied for $40,000 in prize money to be donated to their favorite charities. They played four holes: Nos. 1, 2, 8 and 9.
In addition to Payton, the participants included current Saints players Taysom Hill and Wil Lutz, former Saints tackle Zach Strief, New Orleans-born actor Anthony Mackie and ESPN personality Chris Berman.
Payton and Lutz won and each received $10,000 for their charities; the other four players picked up $5,000 each for their charities.
Comings, goings
There were two changes to the field that committed to the tournament at the 4 p.m. deadline Friday.
Seamus Power withdrew and was replaced by Zack Sucher, who will team with David Hearn.
Also, Tyler McCumber bowed out and his spot was taken by Charlie Beljan, who will pair up with Matt Every.
The champions
The field includes 11 players who have won a tournament in the 2020-21 PGA Tour season.
They are Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel, Max Homa, Joel Dahmen, Branden Grace, Viktor Hovland, Matt Jones, Jason Kokrak, Martin Laird and Robert Streb.
Morikawa also won the 2020 PGA Championship, which was part of the 2019-20 season.
By the numbers
46 — The combined age of Morikawa (24) and fellow Californian Matthew Wolff (22), the youngest group in the tournament. Wolff turned 22 on April 14.