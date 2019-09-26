Southeastern Louisiana had its hands full all night against visiting Lamar in the Southland Conference opener for both teams Saturday.
The game was hanging in the balance with the Lions clinging to a 42-34 lead and pinned back on their own 10-yard line with 7:42 remaining.
To that point, the SLU offensive line hadn’t had a particularly good night. But coach Frank Scelfo decided to put the game in the hands of that fivesome — tackles Pat Allen and Rendon Miles-Character, guards Jarius Gooch and Alfred Beverly, center Drew Jones and sixth man Wyatt Richtofen — anyway.
They responded. The Lions drove 88 yards in 15 plays, burning 5:54 off the clock and forcing Lamar to use all three timeouts. When Bryce Broussard kicked a 19-yard field goal with 1:48 left, the game was all but over.
“They did a heck of a job,” Scelfo said. “That drive told us a lot about who we were to stand up and say ‘We can get this done against a good team that knows we’re going to run it.’”
Scelfo is hoping for more drives like that when the Lions (2-1, 1-0 SLC) travel to play Northwestern State (0-4, 0-1) on Saturday in Natchitoches.
The Lions ran the ball nine times on that 15-play drive and gained 45 yards for a 5-yard average. They also kept quarterback Chason Virgil clean in the pocket; he hit all five pass attempts for 47 yards, including a key 12-yard completion on third-and-4.
It was the kind of effort lacking in last year’s offense during Scelfo’s first season. But a tighter-knit position group is giving Southeastern a stronger and more physical offensive foundation.
“The O-line is closer this year; we play for each other,” Jones said. “We all have the same goal and that’s to win. Every week we say 1-0 is the goal. When we win, we feel accomplished. And we keep working.
“We’re more aggressive. We have more grit. We want to win as a family.”
Allen, the left tackle, takes it a step further.
“I like the fact we’re playing as brothers, playing together,” he said. “We doing everything we can to protect our team and keep it up. We have guys who want to play and be great at this position.
“We’re playing physical, and we're making sure we match each other’s intensity every game and every practice. We try to push the ball. We’re having fun with each other.”
Scelfo made one of the team goals becoming more aggressive and physical up front on both sides of the ball. The results are encouraging. SLU averaged 3.5 yards per carry last season, but that figure is up to 4.1 after three games.
The Lions are eighth in the SLC in rushing, but the important note is that the running game is giving balance to the offense. SLU is fifth in passing offense with 294.3 yards per game and 10 touchdowns, which ties them for second in that category.
Scelfo made sure his line knew he counting on them to “finish the game on the field” against Lamar. The players relished the challenge.
“We knew we had to move the ball,” Allen said. “That was a test for us. He put it in the O-line’s hands. We focused on doing our job, making holes for the running backs and protecting the QB. This is what we do. We went to work. I just kept thinking about the next play. I knew we were going to move the ball them on them.”
Said Jones: “(Offensive line) coach (A.J.) Hopp got us together and said, ‘Let’s go win this game.' We took it and ran with it. That drive proves to this team they can count on us. For us to seal the game we had to go down and get points. We took it 90 yards. That put faith in us throughout the whole team.
“That comes from working hard. Last year we were 4-7, and we know what that feels like. We don’t want to go down that road again.”