Frank Scelfo reached another first in his 36-year coaching career, and he shared it with Houston Baptist coach Vic Shealy.
“We looked at each other and said, ‘We’ve never seen one like this.’ ” Scelfo said Monday, referring to the Lions' 62-52 victory Saturday over the Huskies in a game that featured five defensive touchdowns, four lead changes in the fourth quarter, 114 points and 942 yards of offense. The Lions had to rally twice after leading 28-0 in the second quarter.
“The resiliency our team showed was important. We had every opportunity to tank it and we didn’t. We’ve still got things to correct. Wins are hard to get. We’re excited about that point.”
The Lions (3-4, 3-2 Southland Conference) go after another one Saturday at home against Abilene Christian (3-4, 2-3).
SLU didn’t take the lead for good against Houston Baptist until a 15-yard touchdown pass from Chason Virgil to C.J. Turner with 40 seconds left.
The good news is the balance the Lions have been seeking finally arrived. SLU ran 46 times for 184 yards — both season highs — while passing for 240. It’s only the second game this season Virgil has not passed for 300 yards.
“We were able to run the ball better,” Scelfo said. “We played more physical up front and did a better job. Our ability to keep drives alive by running (meant) we didn’t have to rely so much on throwing the football. We were able to do that even though they were loading the box, which is a big plus.”
Defensively, the Lions had three defensive touchdowns but gave up 512 yards and numerous big plays while dealing with the Huskies' up-tempo offense.
“They run tempo faster than anyone else we’ve played,” Scelfo said. “It showed when they got big plays because of it. We handled it early; later in the game we did a poor job. Fatigue set in, mentally and physically. When that happens you have a tendency to lapse.”
Abilene Christin upset No. 11-ranked Nicholls State 28-12 last week and played No. 6 McNeese State close before losing 24-21 the previous week.
Injury report
The Lions have been hit by injuries at wide receiver. Austin Mitchell missed Saturday’s game with an ankle sprain, and Juwan Petit-Frere, the team’s leading receiver with 31 catches, was injured in the first quarter and missed most of the remainder of the game. Scelfo said both players would be game-time decisions this week.
Commitment
Several recruits attended the Lions' homecoming victory Saturday, and the program netted a commitment from Kentwood wide receiver-defensive back Ed Magee, who is 6-feet-1 and 180 pounds. Magee has caught 20 passes for 542 yards and five TDs this season. On defense he has 20 tackles and two interceptions.
Hall of Famers
Two former Lions athletes inducted into the Southeastern Louisiana Athletic Hall of Fame for 2018 will be recognized at halftime Saturday: Atlanta Falcons defensive back Robert Alford (2009-12) and five-time Southland Conference women’s tennis champion Iva Velkovska (2006-09).
Kickoff set
The SLU at Sam Houston State game Oct. 27 will be televised nationally on Eleven Sports and kick off at 1 p.m. The network is available on DirectTV Channel 623 and various cable systems.