A Denham Springs High lineman who was hospitalized at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital after collapsing at the end of Tuesday’s football practice has been transported to Children's Hospital of New Orleans Wednesday afternoon.

According to Facebook posts by Lee Ann Watson on the Families for Louisiana High Schools Athletics & Extra-curricular Activities page, the junior suffered a heat stroke. He was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital where he was treated and doctors worked to stabilize his condition.

Another Facebook post showed the player on a stretcher being loaded into a helicopter that included video of the helicopter taking off.

Watson asked for prayers for the player and his family. The post refers to the player as DSHS’ “teddy bear.”

“We are working through this, our school board will be issuing a statement today,” Denham Springs football coach Brett Beard said via text.

The post also noted that the lineman was one of several DSHS players who attended the House Education Committee meeting held at the State Capitol in support of high school athletics on Sept. 4.

That meeting between the LHSAA and legislators led to the LHSAA’s move forward with plans to begin an eight-game football regular season that is set to begin Oct. 1-3.