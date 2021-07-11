Matthew Jakuback played himself into position to win the Baton Rouge Open only to see his championship hopes slip away over the final three holes on Sunday afternoon at Santa Maria Golf Course.
Sporting a two-shot lead over Kevin Landry after working his way to 5-under par, Jakuback unraveled after taking a double bogey on 16. Jakuback then made bogey at 17, and missed a 6-foot birdie putt on 18.
Landry made par on the final three holes to cap off a steady, final round of 70. That finish gave him a two-day total of 3-under, 141, and he won the tournament by one stroke.
Jakuback began the day at 2-under, one shot behind first-round leader Phil Frazier, and had a round of 72. Frazier, who bogeyed his first three holes, was within striking distance until a double bogey at 13 and went on to shoot 82.
Mark Bienvenu finished five shots behind Landry and was alone in third place at 2-over.
“I was just trying to qualify for the Baton Rouge Amateur in two weeks,” said Landry, 47, who is an assistant principal at St. Michael High School. “Today was just a lot of patience and a lot of grinding it out.”
Landry’s round was highlighted by four birdies, two on each side. Landry’s final birdie, a five-footer at 14, got him within two shots of Jakuback, setting the stage for dramatics at 16th hole.
Jakuback’s approach shot with a short iron was on line, but didn’t hold as it trickled off the back of the elevated green. A chip from a fluffy lie left a 15-footer for par, which Jakuback missed. Facing a tap-in for bogey, a frustrated stab caused the ball to spin out of the cup, and just like that, the two-shot lead was gone.
Landry and Jakuback both hit the green at the par-3 17th, and had long birdie putts. Landry two-putted, but Jakuback’s 4-footer for par wouldn’t go down after catching a piece of the cup.
Both golfers laid up at the par-5 18th, leading to Jakuback’s chance at a tying birdie. Landry’s approach went to the back of the green, and a four-footer for par preserved the win after a slippery downhill chip.
For Jakuback, who hit in the water for double bogey at 18 on Saturday, the decision to lay up was based on confidence in his short game.
“After 16, it was really hard to play my best golf. I figured my best shot was trying to put one close (on 18),” Jakuback said. “I almost holed the approach, but it is what it is. The 16th hole was really the deciding factor.”
Results from the final round of the Baton Rouge Open on Sunday afternoon at Santa Maria Golf Course
Kevin Landry 71 70 – 141
Matthew Jakuback 70 72 – 142
Mark Bienvenu 72 74 – 146
Eric Hoffmann 74 73 – 147
Greg Berthelot 72 76 – 148
Brek Balentine 74 75 – 149
Nicholas Cristea 75 75 – 149
Garrett Westbrook 76 74 – 150
Scott Wilfong 73 77 – 150
Tre Simmons 74 76 – 150
Phil Frazier 69 82 – 151
Wendell Akins 79 73 – 152
Mike Starkus 79 73 – 152
Jeremy Gautreaux 76 77 – 153
Carter Schmitt 72 81 – 153
David Knight 76 78 – 154
Wes Clark 73 82 – 155
Mike McDonald 77 79 – 156
Chad Braud 77 79 – 156