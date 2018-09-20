Jaylon Ferguson and O’Shea Dugas both admit they were a more than a little miffed when LSU didn’t recruit them — at least not to the point of offering them scholarships when they were high school seniors at West Feliciana and Northside of Lafayette, respectively.
After all, when you grow up playing football in Louisiana, you’re likely to aspire that you’ll at least be rated good enough to play for the Tigers. And even if you're good enough to get multiple offers from elsewhere, well, the feeling of rejection lingers.
But at least Ferguson and Dugas, now seniors at Louisiana Tech where they’re four-year starters at defensive end and offensive tackle, get their one chance for payback Saturday when the Bulldogs come to Tiger Stadium.
“I’m finally getting to go home and play them,” Ferguson said. “I’ve been looking forward to this for a long time.”
Ferguson and Dugas aren’t alone in their motivation.
Tech’s roster lists 57 players from Louisiana, 34 of them from south of Alexandria.
“You want to say it’s just another game,” Dugas said. “And it’s not supposed to change the way you prepare.
“But a game like this — you’re going to have certain emotions.”
Added Ferguson, who’s being projected as a late first-round draft pick, “LSU is supposed to recruit the best players in the state, but they weren’t very interested in me.
“So that can be a good shot to your ego. You take it stride, but hopefully one day you get to prove them wrong.”
Not that Dugas and Ferguson are LSU haters.
In fact, they were pulling for LSU against Auburn last week, although not entirely for altruistic reasons.
“I wanted LSU to be undefeated when we played them,” said Dugas, who spent his open-date Saturday afternoon taking notes while watching the game. “That way, the stakes are even higher.”
Ferguson said he, too, was happy the Tigers won, because, “This way they won’t have any excuses about being down when we beat them.
“I know they’re not going to overlook us.”
Small chance of that, especially with LSU still carrying the memory of last year’s loss to Troy. Tigers coach Ed Orgeron has emphasized “blocking out the noise,” from the praise his team has received for beating Auburn to preparing for the task at hand.
Certainly there’s no lack of implications either.
Until proven differently, LSU is in the CFP playoff discussion. And while Group of Five schools probably need not apply for the playoffs, a Tech victory would put the Bulldogs in the forefront for a New Year’s Six bowl berth.
And that’s not even considering the shifting of tectonic plates within the state should Tech pull the upset.
“For our team and coaches, for our university, for everybody, this would be huge for us,” Dugas said.
Actually, an upset is not that much out of the realm of possibility.
Tech is relatively close 20½-point underdog, and that point spread has dropped this week.
There’s also a glimmer of precedent from the distant past to give the Bulldogs hope.
Louisiana schools not named Tulane historically don’t fare well against LSU. Against the state’s other current Division I schools, the Tigers are 57-1 all time.
But that one was a 6-0 victory by Louisiana Tech in 1904.
Never mind that the game was played in Ruston 114 years ago and that LSU has beaten the Bulldogs 15 straight times since then by an average of 33.2 points.
“Time for it to happen again,” Ferguson said.
Louisiana Tech didn’t land a game with LSU, its first since 2009, just to give its in-state players an opportunity a taste of what might have been.
For the school, it represents a $1.15 million payout, Tech’s largest for a non-return game.
It’s one of two the Bulldogs will play this year; they’ll travel to Mississippi State on Nov. 3, although that game is actually a swap for MSU playing in Ruston last season.
Such arrangements are hard to come by, though.
With the exception of last year, Tech has played two road games against Power 5 conference schools each season since 2009.
The Bulldogs will play at Texas in 2019 and Clemson and Vanderbilt in 2020. Home games against Baylor and North Carolina State are set in the next few years as well.
At present there are no future games scheduled against LSU. But Tech athletic director Tommy McClelland said he would like to make it happen.
McClelland also acknowledged that for his school playing two Power 5 road games in most seasons is an economic fact of life, especially since the school isn’t in a major metropolitan area with an abundance of recruits such as fellow Conference USA members Rice, Florida Atlantic and Texas-San Antonio.
“It’s something we’ve tried to manage the best we can,” he said. “We try to be mindful of creating a competitive balance for our football team, so it’s not just about bringing in money.
“Our goals remain to go to a bowl game and win our conference championship while reconciling that with our financial needs. And in this case, playing LSU creates tremendous excitement and enthusiasm for our team and our fans.”
Tech coach Skip Holtz joked about the anticipation level playing LSU has built for Bulldogs fans, mentioning that when people told him that all he had to do this season was “beat that team from Baton Rouge,” he thought they’d done enough by defeating Southern two weeks ago.
“Evidently they were talking about the team we’re playing this week," he said.
Certainly the Bulldogs aren’t lacking confidence in themselves.
Dugas said he planned to talk to his high school coach, former LSU linebacker Trev Faulk, to let him know, “I hope there aren’t any hard feelings after we beat them.”
Ferguson is even more emphatic.
“You always look forward to playing games on a big stage,” he said. “For us, LSU is as big as it gets.
“I think we match up with them physically and we’re hungrier because we have something to prove. LSU’s going to find out that the Bulldogs never back down from a fight.”