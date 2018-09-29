HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana executed a strong defensive plan throughout the game and came up with big defensive plays at the end to seal a 24-17 Southland Conference victory against Northwestern State here Saturday.
The Lions (2-3, 2-1) throttled the league-leading Demons passing attack in building a 24-3 lead. Penalties and turnovers allowed the Demons to make it a 24-17 game, but the Lions defense forced two fumbles to hold off the Demons comeback.
Northwestern State (2-2, 1-1) got the ball back with 3:45 left and a pass completion from quarterback Shelton Eppler to Levar Gumms appeared to give the Demons a first down. But SLU safety Xavier Lewis knocked the ball from Gumms' hands and Tre’ Spann recovered at the Demons 42 with 3:30 remaining.
SLU was unable to run out the clock and punted the ball back to the visitors with 47 seconds left. A 42-yard completion from Eppler to Jazz Ferguson put the SLU lead in jeopardy with the Demons at the Lions 38 and 39 seconds left. But Isaac Adeyemi-Berguland forced a fumble by Eppler as seconds ticked off and Tamarcus Russell sealed it with a sack of Eppler on the game’s final play.
The Lions built their lead on the passing of quarterback Chason Virgil, who completed 19 of 28 for 316 yards and two touchdowns. Austin Mitchell caught five passes for 182 yards, including a 76-yard TD pass for a 7-0 SLU lead.
The Demons battled back, finally getting into the end zone on an 11-yard TD pass from Eppler to Jaylen Watson. The Demons defense provided another score when Quindarrius Whitley sacked Virgil near the goal line and forced a fumble, which was recovered in the end zone by Blake Stephenson.
While the Lions were moving the ball consistently on offense the defense stymied the Demons passing attack, which entered the game averaging 354 yards per game. The Lions surrendered 143 yards rushing in the first half but only 98 through the air, employing six and seven defensive backs with only four or five men in the box. Eppler completed 13 of 26 but averaged only 7.5 yards per completion in the first half.
The SLU defense kept big play wide receiver Ferguson in check. He caught one ball for 28 yards in the first half as the Lions aggressive defensive backs helped keep the visitors out of the end zone even when they got close. Northwestern’s only points in the half came on a 36-yard field goal by Austyn Fendrick after reaching the SLU 23.
The Demons made a strong push to score on their final drive of the half with a 17-play drive that reached the SLU 9-yard line. But Eppler threw incomplete twice to Ferguson and Fendrick missed a 25-yard field goal attempt to the right with 5 seconds left.
The Lions led 21-3 in the first half, shutting off the Northwestern State passing game and cranking up their own. Virgil connected with Austin Mitchell for a 76-yard bomb on the game’s second snap and later fired an 8-yard scoring strike to freshman C.J. Turner. That score was set up by Mitchell’s 42-yard punt return.
The Lions later drove 80 yards in 10 plays, getting the touchdown on Nunez’ 1-yard keeper. Virgil keyed that drive with a 35-yard completion to Mitchell on third and 4 from midfield. He completed 12 of 15 for 219 yards while Mitchell caught three for 121.