The Baton Rouge Rougarou introduced former Louisiana Tech baseball player Thomas Simoneaux as its first baseball coach on Tuesday.
The Rougarou is part of the Texas Collegiate League, which offers college baseball players a chance to play summer ball after their season ends.
The TCL season opens May 31, and the Rougarou will play its home games at a renovated Pete Goldsby Field in downtown Baton Rouge.
The job is Simoneaux’s first as a head coach, but he has been involved in coaching the past three years. Simoneaux, 26, joined Texas A&M University-Kingsville’s staff in 2015 after graduating from Louisiana Tech.
In 2017, Simoneaux joined his father, Wade, as a coach at West Monroe High School. Wade was coach at Louisiana Tech from 2003-2014.
“He didn’t push me into coaching, but growing up around college baseball made me see the way baseball should be done,” Thomas said. “I got to see baseball at a high level from the age of 4, and that’s really all I knew growing up.”
The younger Simoneaux had recently accepted a job at Trinidad State Junior College in Trinidad, Colorado, which he said led him to the opportunity with the Rougarou.
“All my life I’ve been chasing this dream to be around that caliber of baseball, and with players that left home to go play baseball for these coaches and entrusted them with their well-being, their career,” he said. “It’s a level of trust and commitment that excites me.”
He will be coaching a team of college players from schools like LSU, Louisiana-Lafayette and Southern along with other Louisiana schools and local junior colleges. The goal is to have a player from every Division I program in the state, and the 30-man roster — which is about 70 percent finished — will be finalized near Thanksgiving, Simoneaux said.
While the Rougarou is an opportunity for college players to improve and become noticed by scouts, it's also an opportunity for Simoneaux to further his career.
“I do think this is a great opportunity to build a résumé, earn some credibility, make some more connections around the state and in this region of the country,” he said. “I definitely hope it can turn into something.”