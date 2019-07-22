During his first two seasons as UL-Monroe's coach, Matt Viator told his team to just get in the mix of the Sun Belt Conference race as he tried to rebuild the program.
Last season, in Viator's third season, the Warhawks did just that, leading the Western Division until the final two games of the season. Then they lost at Arkansas State and at home to UL when they missed field goal as time expired.
Finishing 6-6 last season after going 4-8 in each of Viator's first two seasons at ULM, the Warhawks are optimistic they can achieve the program's first winning mark since 2012, when they went 8-5 overall and were tied for second in the Sun Belt at 6-2.
“We'll have to be healthy after some tough early games (Florida State, Iowa State and Memphis) and come out of it with a little confidence,” Viator said. “But we have a lot of players returning, and a lot back on our offensive and defensive lines. I really like our team. We are a physical football team.”
Six starters return on offense, including four offensive linemen and quarterback Caleb Evans, who is entering his third season as starter and last season was second in the conference in passing and total offense. Eight are back on defense, including ends Sam Miller and Donald Louis Jr., both three-year starters, and former Ehret High School linebacker Kerry Starks, who was fifth in the SBC with five sacks.
“The first six games, our defense didn't play as well as we wanted them to play,” Viator said. “But the last six games, we played well enough to win our games.”
However, even with a line featuring three-year starting center Bobby Reynolds and athletic right guard T.J. Fiailoa, the offense appears to be the key to how well the Warhawks do this season.
Marcus Green, a four-year starter who averaged 17.1 yards per reception last year and was drafted in the sixth round by the Atlanta Falcons, will be difficult to replace among an inexperienced receiving corps. And another receiver, R.J. Turner, transferred to Texas Tech.
Xavier Brown, a senior who was injured last year, returns. Zack Jackson, who caught 11 passes as a redshirt freshman last year, is expected to step up. It is hoped that Markis McCray, perhaps the Warhawks' fastest player, will be the deep threat that Green was.
Kaylin White, a junior from Baton Rouge Parkview Baptist, and Austin Vaughn, a junior from The Dunham School, head a stable of serviceable running backs. However, Viator is hoping someone “with a little more home-run speed” can emerge from among redshirt freshmen Isaiah Phillips and Jakyle Holmes (Ponchatoula High) and junior Josh Johnson.
“I am glad we don't have to game plan to stop Marcus Green anymore,” said Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson, whose teams have won five Sun Belt championships. “And, it seems like we've gone against Caleb Evans forever. But they've got some holes to fill.”
The Sun Belt's coaches picked the Warhawks to finish third in the five-team West. To do better than that, a lot of pressure will be on Evans and the offensive line. Evans completed 61.8 percent of his passes for 2,869 yards and led the team with 10 rushing touchdowns. However, he is expected to improve on his 18 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions.
“We want him to become a little more patient in our (run-pass option), and we've got to get better around him in order to run the football better and do some things around him better,” Viator said.
Even with Green, Evans and the offensive line, ULM was seventh in scoring and fourth in total offense in a high-scoring, competitive conference.
The defense, meanwhile, gave up 333 points — sixth in the conference — and that was an 111-point improvement from 2017.
“In the second half of the season, we gave up fewer big plays and made teams drive the field more,” Viator said. “We want to be even better at that this season and hold teams to field goals instead of touchdowns.”
The Warhawks were last in the conference in pass defense. However, starting free safety Tyler Glass was injured in August camp and starting cornerback Roy Williams was hurt in the season opener. Both are back. Strong safety Keilos Swinney, a transfer from East Mississippi Junior College, also is expected to bolster the defense.