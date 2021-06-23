Editor's note: This is the 10th in a series of stories on the 2020 inductees to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies are June 26 in Natchitoches.
There’s a picture hanging on the wall of Kent Lowe’s office on the fifth floor of LSU’s Athletics Administration Building, one that’s easy to miss amid the 33 years worth of mementos and memories that are scattered about.
It shows a slightly younger version of Lowe in 2006, up several steps on a ladder that put his head even with one of the basketball rims at the Georgia Dome.
Scissors in hand and with a grip on a piece of the net, Lowe was celebrating the Tigers’ unlikely win in the NCAA regional final and upcoming trip to the Final Four.
“The only time I’d ever been to the Final Four was as a fan back in 1982 when it was in the Superdome, when Georgetown and North Carolina played,” Lowe said. “I always said I’d go back with my team if they made it.”
The Tigers of coach John Brady did just that, upsetting Duke in the regional semis and then beating Texas in overtime to earn a trip to Indianapolis.
The photo itself isn’t unique; it’s who’s in the picture that makes it special.
It’s a ritual usually reserved for players and coaches, those who in the public eye were most responsible for the victory that preceded the celebration.
Not a lot of sports information directors climb that ladder. But longtime LSU longtime sports publicists Herb Vincent and Michael Bonnette knew someone who deserved that moment.
So, amid the postgame hubbub, they went to Brady — who didn’t hesitate.
“It was chaos down there,” said Brady, who is now the color analyst for LSU men’s basketball, “but Kent needed to climb up there.”
The fact that Lowe was a part of that celebration says volumes about who he is and what he has meant to the LSU athletic family and other athletic communities in Louisiana dating to the early 1970s.
Because of those contributions, Lowe is one of the Class of 2020 inductees into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame as a recipient of the Distinguished Service Award for Sports Journalism. The induction celebration is set for Saturday night in Natchitoches.
For many, it will be a first-ever trip to the state’s sports shrine and a first-ever experience with the LSHOF induction.
Not so for Lowe, who has been an integral part of propelling the Hall of Fame into prominence through his 17 years of volunteer work with the broadcast of the induction banquet and other activities.
Lowe was the driving force for the broadcast from the start, steadily upgrading from a one-hour tape-delayed package into its current full-blown live broadcast over regional television partner CST.
“This was the ultimate goal,” Lowe said of the telecast that he hosts along with now-fellow Hall of Famer Lyn Rollins. “One day I knew this show would be live and I’m really proud of what we’ve done with these broadcasts. We’ve come a long way since 2003 with this.”
The last three-plus decades have been spent as the LSU basketball team’s publicist. But prior to that Lowe, who began his journalism career as a student at Shreveport's Jesuit High School, wrote for the hometown Times while obtaining his master’s degree at LSU in the early 1980s.
He also worked on TV broadcasts of Shreveport Captains’ games and freelanced for The Advocate. An avid bowler, he started writing a bowling column that he authors to this day.
Lowe eventually got a call from Vincent, whom he had gone to school with in the early 1980s, who asked about his interest in joining the staff.
A few weeks later, Lowe was packing his car and heading to Baton Rouge.
“I had no idea I would still be here 33 years later,” he said, “but it’s home now.”
Since then, five different LSU coaches grew to appreciate his many talents, but more importantly they experienced his loyalty and dedication. From Dale Brown’s historic run to Will Wade, Lowe has been the caretaker of LSU’s basketball legacy.
“I’m always asking him for extra stuff that he has to dig up or find,” Wade said. “I can call him out of the blue at 10 o’clock at night and he’ll have the answer by 10:30. He’s always there ready to help.”
“When you’re coaching you don’t see all this,” Brady said, “but I never realized how much Kent was respected and loved around the (SEC) until I started doing radio. It doesn’t matter where we are, they all want to come over and speak and talk to Kent.
“He’s special. … Nobody’s ever deserved this any more than he does.”