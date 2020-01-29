UL’s basketball team is about to find out in definite terms how much it can benefit from the return of two major cogs in its arsenal.
Two weeks ago, the Ragin’ Cajuns (8-13, 3-7) played a Thursday-Saturday home series against Sun Belt Conference rivals Texas-Arlington and Texas State. On top of all their previous injury woes that already had four starters or anticipated regulars sidelined, the Cajuns played those two without standout freshman Mylik Wilson with a twisted knee.
Starting guard Cedric Russell hobbled through the UTA game with a sore foot, hitting only one field goal, before sitting out the Texas State contest and the entire following week.
It wasn’t a surprise that a UL team with only nine available players Thursday and eight on Saturday got blitzed, losing by 16 to UTA and trailing Texas State by double digits most of the second half in a 68-59 loss.
“Obviously we were short-handed,” said Cajun coach Bob Marlin. “We gave up two at home and that was tough, especially since Cedric had 25 against those guys (Texas State) last year.”
All is still not good for UL health-wise, but at least they will have Russell and Wilson back for this weekend’s Sun Belt sweep through Texas, one that starts Thursday at 7 p.m. at UTA’s College Park Center against the Mavericks (9-12, 5-5). UL will head south after that game to face the Texas State Bobcats (12-9, 5-5) in a 4:30 p.m. Saturday game at Strahan Arena in San Marcos.
Both Russell and Wilson returned to action last Saturday, and their presence alone was obvious when the Cajuns rolled past state rival ULM 81-60 to snap a four-game loss streak on Alumni Night.
Their statistical lines were solid but not eye-popping — both were 3-for-8 from the field with Russell tallying 10 points including two 3-pointers and four assists, while Wilson had no treys in a nine-point, five-rebound, three-assist performance.
“Mylik may have been overlooked by some eyes, but the coaches are well aware of what he brings even if he’s not scoring,” Marlin said. “Defending, penetration, his assists and steals, he does a little bit of everything.”
The highly-recruited freshman from Rayville is fourth on the squad in scoring (11.6), third in rebounding (5.2), second in assists (2.6) and leads the Sun Belt in steals at 2.5 per game. He had 30 points on Jan. 6 at Appalachian State, the third straight game he led the Cajuns in scoring, but twisted a knee late in that game and missed the next four games. Marlin said he’s still not at 100 percent but improving on a daily basis.
As far as Russell, the Alexandria junior has a foot injury that’s not going to improve until he can rest it at the end of the season. He’s now wearing a different style and brand of shoe than his teammates since the new shoes provide some small measure of relief.
Russell enters Thursday’s game averaging 12.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and two assists a game, and with the exception of an injury-hobbled game against UC-Irvine, he scored in double figures in all of UL’s first 15 games. Since his foot started aching, the ULM game was his first double-figure game in the last six.
“It’s something he’s going to have to play through the rest of the year,” Marlin said. “But he’s such a great young man and wants so badly to help us win that he’s going to play through the pain.”
UL’s biggest beneficiary numbers-wise in Russell and Wilson’s Saturday return was unquestionably Baton Rouge junior Jalen Johnson, who rained in a career-high 27 points against the Warhawks despite only attempting 10 shots. Johnson had three treys in six tries, didn’t miss inside the arc, hit 10-of-12 free throws and chipped in six rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals.
Johnson had 19 points in the first half in helping the Cajuns take a 36-27 lead, and the margin never got below double figures in the final 13:30.
“No question he played better with those guys in there,” said Marlin of Johnson, who has led UL in scoring in each of the last five games. “It really took some of the pressure off him, and he was able to get off to a fast start early and then get to the free throw line the rest of the game.”
UTA had lost three of its last four going into the Cajun contest two weeks ago, but had five players in double figures and never gave up an early lead before a 20-6 second-half run ended the short-handed hosts’ chances.
“We got worn down,” said Marlin, who also had forward Dou Gueye (9.2, 6.2) and guard Trajan Wesley (5.6, 3.8 assists) miss that game with the flu and a concussion, respectively. “We played okay in spurts and then played pretty well two nights later against Texas State, but we just hit a lull and it looked like we got winded.”
Since that win — UTA’s first in five years in Lafayette — the Mavericks have won three in a row including a last-second 64-62 win at Texas State on Saturday. The Mavs’ overall record is deceiving since UTA played the nation’s seventh most difficult non-conference schedule, and despite that record UTA is second among the 12 Sun Belt schools in the NCAA”s NET rankings.
UL (8-13, 3-7) at UT Arlington (9-12, 5-5)
Thursday, 7 p.m. (CST), College Park Center, Arlington, Texas
RADIO: KHXT-FM 107.9 TV: ESPN+
