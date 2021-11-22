Both defensive back Sage Ryan and defensive lineman Maason Smith are expected to return for Tigers' final regular season game against Texas A&M.
Ryan was sick and out at practice today. Smith last played against Ole Miss, while Ryan has been out since the Florida game.
"He (Smith) ran off the field at halftime last game, so he could run in the uniform as well," coach Ed Orgeron said on Monday. "Think we have Sage Ryan back, but he felt sick again. Hopefully, he’s better towards the end of the week."