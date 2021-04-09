AUGUSTA, Ga. — Si Woo Kim did pretty well for a guy who slammed his putter into oblivion and had to putt the last four holes of Friday’s round with his 3-wood.
The South Korean golfer was so agitated that he missed a 5-foot putt to save par on the 14th hole that he slammed his putter into the ground at the 15th green, snapping it. Forced into Plan B, he used his 3-wood to putt with over the final four holes.
It actually worked out pretty well for Kim. He two-putted all four greens for pars and finished at 4-under par, good for a tie for sixth at the halfway point of the Masters tournament. He actually did better on 16 than playing partners Charl Schwartzel and Corey Conners, who used their actual putters to three-putt the hole.
Someone asked Kim if he ever did that before.
“Not on the course,” he said.
Kim said he grew up watching the Masters in Korea and said he was proud of himself for doing so well.
“I hope I’m still there Sunday,” he said.
With a repaired putter, of course.
Gettable Augusta
Thursday’s scoring average for Round 1 of the Masters was 74.523, the highest since the second round of the 2018 Masters (74.563). Only 12 players broke par.
Friday, the course played more than two full strokes easier (72.253) with 35 players breaking par.
“It was softer today than yesterday,” said Justin Thomas, who shot a 67 to get to 4 under. “Quite a bit.”
“They threw some water on the greens,” said 2015 Masters winner Jordan Spieth, tied for fourth at 5 under after a 68. “There was actually grass on the ninth green today.”
Weather watch
Rain has been threatening the Masters for two days but is finally likely Saturday. There’s a 60% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon accompanied by gusty winds.
Zurich Masters make the cut
It’s been a good Masters so far for many of the players committed to the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Of the 14 players officially entered in the Zurich, 11 will play the weekend in Augusta. That doesn’t include 36-hole leader Justin Rose, who is a Zurich ambassador and also expected to play in the event.
Those playing the weekend in the Masters are Marc Leishman (-5), playing partner Cameron Smith (-2), Tony Finau and Cameron Champ (both -4), and Jon Rahm (even) and Ryan Palmer (-2), who teamed to win the last Zurich Classic in 2019.
Collin Morikawa (-2) made the cut, but partner Matthew Wolff (+11) did not. Same for Xander Schauffele (-3) and partner Patrick Cantlay (+8) and Tyrrell Hatton (+1) and his partner Danny Willett (+5).
Former Zurich winner Billy Horschel made the cut on the number at 3 over. He’s pairing with former LSU golfer Sam Burns in the Zurich. Burns did not qualify for the Masters.
The Zurich Classic is scheduled for April 22-25. The tournament will be televised on the Golf Channel and CBS.