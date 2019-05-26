Rod Bramblett, the radio voice of the Auburn Tigers, and his wife Paula died late Saturday night from injuries suffered in a car accident in Auburn, Alabama, according to an AL.com report.
The report says the Brambletts were driving their 2017 Toyota Highlander near the intersection of Shug Jordan Parkway and West Samford Avenue when they were struck from behind by a 16-year-old driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Rod Bramblett, 52, was airlifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham where he later died from a closed head injury. Paula Bramblett, 53, was also airlifted from the scene but had to be diverted to East Alabama Medical Center due to the severity of her injuries. She was pronounced dead in the emergency room from multiple internal injuries.
Auburn's Athletics Department shared the news of the Brambletts' accident and deaths Saturday night at 9:44 p.m. through their Twitter account.
"We ask the Auburn Family to keep the Bramblett family in your thoughts and prayers," the athletics department tweeted.
The teenager involved in the crash was transported to East Alabama Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police said. Alcohol was not believed to be a factor and the accident remains under investigation.
Bramblett started calling Auburn baseball games in 1993 and has been the lead Auburn broadcaster since 2003. He's best known for his call during Auburn's "Kick Six" win in the 2013 Iron Bowl against Alabama.
He was named Sports Illustrated's Sports Broadcaster of the Year in 2013, and was also named sportscaster of the year in Alabama in 2006, 2010 and 2013.
The Auburn community poured out their condolences soon after news broke of the Brambletts' death, including university president Steven Leath, football coach Guz Malzahn, former football coach Gene Chizik and basketball coach Bruce Pearl.
"You will not find a kinder, more unselfish sole than Rod," Pearl said in a tweet. "His love for Auburn, our student athletes and coaches is genuine and heard loud and clear. Praying for Rod, Paula and Bramblett Family."
