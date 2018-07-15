ZACHARY — UL-Lafayette golfer Triston Elston played his game to perfection Sunday at the Baton Rouge Open.
Elston, who will be a senior this fall, began the day two shots behind first-round leader B.J. Rogillio, but passed him on the back nine on his way to a round of 67. That gave Elston a 36-hole total of 7-under par 137, three shots ahead of Rogillio at Beaver Creek golf course.
“I knew I could get it done if I played my game,” said Elston, who made six birdies and one bogey.
Rogillio shot 73, and finished at 4-under 140.
Wendell Akins, Greg Berthelot and Stewart Perilloux tied for third at 3-under 141. Landon Covington and Scott Haynie, the only other golfers under par, tied for seventh at 2-under.
Rogillio began the day two shots clear of the field after an opening round 67. The 16-year-old from Baton Rouge, who won the LGA Junior Amateur championship on Friday, was in the midst of playing 90 holes of tournament golf in five days when he ran out of steam on the back nine.
He had worked himself to 9-under after making birdie at holes 11 and 12, but ran into his first real trouble of the day at the par-5 13th.
Rogillio’s approach found the lip of a greenside sand trap, where he took two strokes to reach the putting green. From there, he three-putted for double bogey, and went on to bogey three of the final five holes. Two of the bogeys came on three putts.
“I need to spend a lot of time working on my putting, but I’ll figure it out,” Rogillio said. “I was tired, and angry that I couldn’t get the ball over the lip of that bunker on the par five.”
Perilloux played in the final group with Rogillio, and moved to 5-under early in his round. A triple bogey at No. 6 proved to be too much to overcome.
“I compounded my problems,” said Perilloux, who hit out of bounds and then into a hazard on No. 6. “Other than that hole, I was ecstatic about the way I played.”
Elston’s day began with trouble at the first hole for the second consecutive day, when he made bogey.
Still, it was better than Saturday, when he was late driving in from Lafayette, and got to the first tee after his group had already reached the first green. Elston was assessed a two-stroke penalty before catching up and finishing a round at 70.
Elston recovered with four birdies to make the turn at 3-under. He added birdies at holes 13 and 16 to complete a round of 67.
“Yesterday, I was rushing and playing terrible,” Elston said. “Then, I caught fire on the back. It gave me a lot of confidence coming into today.”
In the senior division, Tommy Brennan of Covington followed up a first-round 69 with a 68 on Sunday. Playing from senior tee boxes, Brennan’s two-day total of 7-under 137 was five shots better than Randy Goff.
Danny Heyward shot 70 to finish third at even par.