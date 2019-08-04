On a humid Sunday afternoon at the Baton Rouge Open, Philip Frazier withstood the heat in more ways than one during the final round at Santa Maria golf course.
With a three-shot lead and two holes to play, Frazier watched his closest competitor, Jordan Hollingsworth, stick his tee shot two feet from the pin at the par-3 17th hole. Instead of tightening up, Frazier followed with a 7-iron that finished 25-feet below the pin on the 189-yard hole.
Frazier calmly rolled in the putt to dampen the momentum Hollingsworth might have gotten when he made his short birdie putt. Needing only a par at the par-5 18th to wrap up the tournament title, Frazier delivered.
His round of 3-under par 69 on Sunday followed up a first-round 72, and allowed him to finish at 3-under 141, for the tournament. For Frazier, who played for South Carolina in the late ‘90s, the win was his first in a BREC tournament.
“The putt was a little uphill and a couple balls to the outside left,” Frazier said of his clinching putt at 17. “For a right-hander like me, that was a wheelhouse putt. I felt good standing over it, and I made a good stroke.”
Hollingsworth began the day with a one-shot lead, but bogeyed four of his first five holes. Unlike Saturday, when he was 5-under on the back nine while shooting 71, Hollingsworth could only get two shots back on Sunday.
A second round 73 left Hollingsworth at even par for the tournament, where he tied Jeremy Gautreaux for second place.
“I thought I was back in it, but he slammed the door on me,” Hollingsworth said of Frazier’s birdie at 17.
In the senior division, Bob McCusker outlasted Jim Adams to win the championship.
McCusker made two birdies on the front nine, and made the turn at 2-under for the tournament. Adams, who began the round a 1-under, was 2-over on the front side and trailed McCusker by a stroke.
Both golfers shot 38 on the back nine, and McCusker finished with a two-day total of even-par 144. Adams shot 74 on Sunday, and was a shot back at 145.
“We matched up hole for hole on the back nine,” McCusker said of his battle with Adams after both golfers completed their rounds with five consecutive pars. “I was just trying to keep up with him.”
McCusker put his approach at 18 into a greenside sand trap, but left himself a tap-in after nearly holing his recovery shot. Adams missed a 25-foot birdie putt that would have forced a playoff.
“I’m sure Jim had his hopes up because none of us were making putts on the back side,” McCusker said.
McCusker’s back nine featured two three-putts.
Adams hit seven greens, but was unable to convert any of his birdie putts. His round featured bogeys at holes 6 and 14 after driving into fairway traps. He also made bogey after his drive found the creek that runs left of the fairway at 10.
“I had three drives that really hurt me, but this was a lot of fun,” Adams said.