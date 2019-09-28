NATCHITOCHES — Southeastern Louisiana isn’t that far enough removed from last year’s losing ways to forget that nothing is a given in college football — even against a foe that’s winless and that you’ve beaten seven straight times.
And if the Lions were so inclined, they were reminded of it Saturday.
Northwestern State gave SLU all it could handle before the 19th-ranked Lions asserted themselves in the third quarter and pulled away for a 44-27 Southland Conference victory at Turpin Stadium.
Southeastern (3-1, 2-0 SLC) found itself down 20-17 early in the second half, but responded with three straight touchdown drives to take command of the game for good.
Little-used running back Taron Jones and Kendall Collins, who played in place of injured starters Devonte Williams and Marcus Cooper, had touchdown runs of 5 and 25 yards sandwiched around a Cole Kelly’s 46-yard TD pass to CJ Turner, and, after giving up 200 yards in the first half, the Lions held the Demons (0-5, 0-2) to just 36 yards in the third period.
Jones, a sophomore who prepped at Mandeville, added a last-minute touchdown after the Demons had pulled to within 10 late in the fourth quarter.
“Coach (Frank Scelfo) harped on it all week that we had to play solid,” SLU senior safety Xavier Lewis said. “And we played lax there the whole first half.
“But we made some adjustments and came out and played our football. All we had to do was give the offense the ball back because we know they’re going to put points on the board and move the football.”
Saturday’s first half was similar to last week’s against Lamar when the Lions fell behind 24-20, but dominated the last two quarters to win 45-34.
“We’ve got to play for 60 minutes,” Scelfo said. “But for somebody to beat us, they’ve got to play 60 minutes too.
“We just continue to grind and grind and grind. If a team can’t stand up with us, then we’ve got the advantage.”
Kelly’s TD pass came on his only attempt of the game. He also had a one-yard sneak for a score in the first half.
Starting quarterback Chasson Virgil threw for 344 yards and a first-half TD.
The Lions rolled up a 537-378 yardage advantage with most of Northwestern State’s in the second half coming after things were settled.
The teams were tied at 17 at halftime and Northwestern State, which had been outscored 188-62 in its first four games, took a 20-17 lead early in the third quarter on a 25-yard field goal by Ryan Gremillion.
The Demons’ drive was helped by three straight calls — two for pass interference and one for holding — against the Lions.
Gremillion, a walk-on freshman from East Ascension, had hit a 24-yarder as time expired in the second quarter to tie it.
The teams swapped the lead four times in the first half until Gremillion’s first field goal.
The kick capped a 15-play drive that saw Northwestern control the ball for the final 4:43 of the half, getting two third-down conversions plus two third-down calls against the Lions.
The last of those, a pass interference call on 3rd-and-10 from the Demons’ 22 made the kick more doable for Gremillion, who had been used only on extra points before Saturday.
Southeastern had gone ahead, 17-14, on the previous possession on Kelly’s sneak from inside the 1 after he had been ruled just short on a keeper from the 5 on the previous play.
A strip sack fumble of Kelly by Adri Robinson recovered by Dari Whitfield and the SLU 20 set up Northwestern’s last go-ahead score — a 19-yard TD pass from Shelton Eppler to Kendrick Price.
The turnover came after Eppler had been stopped for no gain by Mike Mason on a fourth-down sneak attempt from the SLU 15. That left the Demons with no points on a 14-play possession that included a 20-yard run on a fake punt by Robinson.
Southeastern had the game’s first score – a 34-yard field goal by Bryce Broussard after the Lions’ initial possession had stalled out at the home team’s 16.
Northwestern countered on Eppler’s 26-yard TD pass when the Demons elected to go for it on 4th-and-seven.
The Lions came back to take a 10-7 lead on Virgil’s 35-yard TD pass to Austin Mitchell.
SLU next travels to McNeese State in a quest for a 3-0 league start and its first 4-1 start since the program was restored in 2003 and overall to 1980, the Lions’ first in the FCS.
“That doesn’t matter,” Lewis said. “Every week the record starts over.
“As far as we’re concerned, we’re 0-0.”