AUGUSTA, Ga. — There are two things synonymous with CBS’ Masters tournament TV coverage:
Jim Nantz’s “A tradition unlike any other” signature line … and that song.
“That song,” the lilting notes on piano and violin that play in and out of the breaks of the Masters tournament coverage, is simply called “Augusta.” And it turns 40 this year.
The song was penned by veteran singer-songwriter Dave Loggins after a visit to the tournament in 1980. “Augusta” made its debut on the air, with Loggins’ lyrics, in 1981.
"I've won a lot of awards in the music business, had about 20 No. 1 records,” Loggins said in a 2002 Advocate interview. “But as far as achievements go, I put that up there with the most significant of my career. "I hear it and every year I don't fail to be in disbelief that it happened to me."
Loggins said the tune — and its now rarely heard lyrics — came to him on that trip to Augusta in 1980. He said he was going down the sixth hole and looked over to the nearby 16th with the pond and azaleas all around and thought it was the most beautiful place he'd ever seen.
"I was walking around the course with Ken Chance, an attorney friend of mine from Augusta," Loggins said. "Being a songwriter, something just comes to you. I wrote the chorus just while walking around."
At the time, CBS happened to be looking for a song for its coverage. Chance knew then CBS golf producer Frank Chirkinian, who commissioned the song. Loggins recorded it and delivered the tape to Augusta in time for the 1981 tournament.
The lyrics to the song are rarely heard on TV now, though Loggins updated them after Tiger Woods won the 1997 Masters. He replaced a line about Masters and Augusta National co-founder Clifford Roberts with an homage to Woods.
In a curious local sidelight to the Loggins story, his page on the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame website used to say he received a Master's degree from LSU.
Loggins did get a Master’s, but from East Tennessee State, not Louisiana State.
"Someone told me that and I thought it was a joke," Loggins said in 2002. "I haven't quite gotten to LSU yet."
He did get to write the Masters’ song that has become the soundtrack of so many golf fans’ Masters memories.
Here are Loggins’ updated lyrics and a link to videos of the original and instrumental versions of the song:
Well it’s springtime in the valley
On Magnolia Lane
It’s the Augusta National
And the Master of the game
Who’ll wear that green coat
On Sunday afternoon?
Who’ll walk that 18th fairway
Singing this tune?
Augusta … your dogwoods and pines
They play on my mind like a song
Augusta … it’s you that I love
It’s you that I miss when I’m gone
Well, it’s Watson, Byron Nelson, Demaret, Player and Snead
It’s Amen Corner and it’s Hogan’s perfect swing
It’s Sarazen’s double eagle
At the 15th, in ‘35
And the spirit of a Tiger
That keeps it alive.
Augusta … your dogwoods and pines
They play on my mind like a song
Augusta … it’s you that I love
It’s you that I miss when I’m gone
It’s the legions of Arnie’s Army
And the Golden Bear’s throngs
And the wood-shafted legend
Of Bobby Jones
