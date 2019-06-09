NATCHITOCHES — Advocate sportswriter Rod Walker claimed two major awards — including sportswriter of the year — in the 2018 Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s writing contest.

Walker also shared the prestigious sportswriter of the year award with Ruston-based journalist Teddy Allen.

It was the third time in four years that Walker, a native of Yazoo City, Mississippi, has won or tied for sportswriter of the year. Walker also tied for the honor in 2015 and won it outright in 2017.

The award is given to the writer who accumulates the most points in 11 regular categories.

Points are assigned on a 3-2-1 basis for first-, second- and third-place finishes in categories ranging from game stories to columns, features and breaking news. Walker and Allen each had two first-place awards and six points.

Walker’s work was also judged tops in the state in prep writer of the year for Class I papers with circulation of 40,000 and up for the second year in a row and third time in five years.

Former Advocate sportswriter Nick Underhill won story of the year for his feature on charting every pass Saints quarterback Drew Brees has thrown in his career.

The story earlier won first place in the Associated Press Sports Editors contest.

The Advocate was judged best section, another major award, in Class I for the fifth year in a row. Best section is judged on four sections from four different months.

It also won sweepstakes for the seventh consecutive year.

Sweepstakes is determined by awarding points on a 3-2-1 basis for entries that finish first, second or third in 15 writing, editing and photography categories as well as three major categories — best section, prep writer of the year and columnist of the year.

The Advocate amassed 41 points on 10 first-place awards, three seconds and five thirds.

The results of the annual contest for writers, editors, photographers and sports information directors were announced during an awards brunch Sunday.

The contest is judged by sports editors and writers from around the country.

The brunch closed the LSWA’s annual convention, which is held in conjunction each summer with the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremonies.

LSWA results

First-place results and awards won by The Advocate in the 2018 Louisiana Sports Writers Association contest announced Sunday in Natchitoches. The Advocate competes in Class I for newspapers with a circulation of 40,000 and up:

Writing, makeup, photography

Pro event: 1, Teddy Allen, DesignatedWriters.com.

College event: 1, Brody Miller, the Times-Picayune | NOLA.com. 3, Sheldon Mickles, The Advocate.

Prep event: 1. Glenn Quebedeaux, Crowley Post-Signal.

Pro columns: 1, Rod Walker, The Advocate.

College columns:1, Teddy Allen, Shreveport Times. 2, Scott Rabalais, The Advocate. 3, Dan McDonald, The Advocate.

Prep columns: 1, John Marcase, Alexandria Daily Town Talk.

Pro features: 1, Nick Underhill, The Advocate.

College features: 1, Scott Rabalais, The Advocate.

Prep features: 1, Rod Walker, The Advocate.

Breaking news: 1, Grace Toohey and Sheldon Mickles, The Advocate. 2, Robin Fambrough, The Advocate.

Special sections: 1, The Advocate.

Outdoors writing: 1, Don Shoopman, The New Iberia Daily Iberian.

Pro/college photo: 1, Hilary Scheinuk, The Advocate. 2, Travis Spralding, The Advocate.

Prep/amateur photo: 1, Scott Threlkeld, The Advocate. 3, Travis Spradling, The Advocate.

Best radio talk show: 1, Don Allen, Bobby Ardoin, Bruce Brown, Tom Brown and Glenn Quebedeaux, 103.7-FM Lafayette.

Best live broadcast team: 1, Ben Love and Blaine Viator, Z105.9 Lafayette.

Major awards

Best section

Class I: 1, The Advocate.

Class II: 1, Houma Daily Courier.

Prep writer of the year

Class I: 1, Rod Walker, The Advocate. 3, Robin Frambrough, The Advocate.

Class II: 1, Willliam Weathers, Livingston Parish News.

Columnist of the year

Class I: 1, Les East, CrescentCitySports.com/SaturdayDownSouth.com. 3, Rod Walker, The Advocate.

Class II: 1, Jim Engster, Tiger Rag.

Story of the year

Nick Underhill, The Advocate

Feature on every pass Saints quarterback Drew Brees has thrown in his career.

Sportswriters of the year

Awarded to the writer who accumulates the most points (points awarded on a 3-2-1 basis) in 11 writing categories:

(tie) Rod Walker, The Advocate, and Teddy Allen, DesignatedWriter.com

6 points (two firsts)

Newspaper sweepstakes

(points awarded on a 3-2-1 basis except for story of the year; first-place awards in parentheses):

Class I: 1, The Advocate (10), 41 points. 2, The Times-Picayune | NOLA.com (1), 14. 3, USA Today Network-Louisiana, 5. 4, Shreveport Times (1), 3. 5, CrescentCitySports.com (1), 3.

Class II: 1, New Iberia Daily Iberian (1), 13. 2, Houma Daily Courier/Daily Comet (1), 7. 3, Livingston Parish News (1), 6. 4, Lake Charles American Press, 4. 5, tie, DesignatedWriters.com (1); Crowley Post-Signal (1); Alexandria Daily Town Talk (1); and Tiger Rag (1), 3. 9, tie, Shreveport Magazine, and Opelousas Daily World, 2. 11, tie, Tiger Details, and Ouachita Citizen, 1.

Sports Information division

College radio play-by-play: 1, Chris Blair, LSU.

Division I/II media guide: 1, Kent Lowe, LSU.

Division III media guide: 1, Malcolm Butler, Louisiana Tech.

Division IV features: Cody Worsham, LSU.

Division V features: 1, Matt Sullivan, UL-Lafayette.

Division VI game notes: 1, Judy Willson, LSU.