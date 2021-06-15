HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana football coach Frank Scelfo announced several changes to his coaching staff on Tuesday.
Scelfo announced the addition of Anthony Scelfo as the team’s tight ends coach, recruiting coordinator and pass game coordinator.
Frank Scelfo also announced that Raymond Monica, who spent the past two seasons as the assistant head coach and coaching the defensive line, will take over as the defensive coordinator and coach the linebackers.
“We had a lot of success on offense this past season, but we want to continue to improve,” Frank Scelfo said. “Anthony brings a wealth of knowledge and an outside perspective that will benefit our program.
“Raymond’s experience made him an easy choice for defensive coordinator for me,” he said. “We have to be more sound and more aggressive on defense and I think Raymond will help us do that as our program continues to grow.”
Anthony Scelfo, the eldest son of SLU’s fourth-year head coach, comes to Hammond after spending the past three seasons as the quarterbacks coach, recruiting coordinator and pass game coordinator at Northwestern State.
Anthony Scelfo started his coaching career as an offensive graduate assistant at UTSA, where he spent two seasons. He was a two sport student-athlete at Tulane, playing both baseball and football for the Green Wave.
Monica, a native of Garyville, came to Hammond with more than three decades of coaching experience. Beforfe his time with the Lions, Monica had head coaching stints at Arkansas Tech (2013-18) and Kutztown (Pennsylvania) University (2006-12). He replaces Chris Lachney, who was elevated to defensive coordinator last season after spending two seasons as linebackers coach.
Monica’s first stint as a defensive coordinator was at Temple, where he spent eight seasons and was named one of the top assistant coaches in the country by Sports Illustrated in 2003. A 1990 graduate of North Alabama, Monica started his full-time coaching career at his alma mater and helped UNA to three consecutive national championships as the team’s defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator.
Southeastern will open fall practice on Aug. 6 in preparation for its opener on Sept. 4 at 6 p.m. versus North Alabama in Strawberry Stadium.