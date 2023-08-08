The Ascension Parish Little League baseball team ran out of magic Tuesday afternoon in the championship game of the southwest regional in Waco, Texas.
The Gonzales-based team of 11- and 12-year-olds lost 5-3 to the Texas East team from Needville, Texas, at Marvin Norcross Stadium. It ended the Louisiana team's hopes of a trip to the World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
To reach the winner-take-all game, Ascension Parish erased Oklahoma’s six-run lead in the final inning of it Monday elimination game, tying the largest comeback in southwest regional history.
In the seventh inning of Tuesday's game, Ascension Parish put two runners on base and brought the winning run to the plate. But Needville held on to win.
Ascension Parish scored the first run of the game in the third inning off a throwing error to first base.
Texas East then responded with four runs on three hits. First, DJ Jablonski cranked a two-run home run to right-center in the fourth. Then in the fifth, Michael Raven and Cade Hammonds each hit RBI doubles.
Gonzales catcher CJ LeDuff cut into the Needville lead in the fifth with a two-RBI single that squeezed through the left side of the infield. But Heath Filipp answered in the top of the sixth with a sacrifice fly that scored Needville’s fifth run of the game.
The Little League World Series will begin on Aug. 16.