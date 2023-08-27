The weather was hot, but Greg Berthelot had the game to match it on Sunday afternoon at Beaver Creek golf course.
Berthelot defeated Jeremy Gautreaux 6 & 5 in the championship match of the Baton Rouge Amateur tournament.
The match ended on the 13th hole when Berthelot two-putted for his seventh birdie of the match. Berthelot also eagled the par-5 sixth to go with two bogeys.
The win was Berthelot’s fourth consecutive amateur title. The tournament trophy has the name of every winner since 1953 etched on its faceplates, and no one had won the tournament more than twice consecutively until Berthelot’s run.
“There are some pretty good names on that trophy,” Berthelot said. “Four in a row isn’t bad. Maybe I can get to five, six or seven.”
Gautreaux was 2-under par during the title match but missed a handful of birdie putts inside of 15 feet. He only won two holes during the match, both holes that Berthelot bogeyed.
“If I’m not making everything I’m supposed to make then I’m not going to catch him when he’s rolling like that,” said Gautreaux, who also made note of the fast pace of play.
“When he gets it going, when you’re playing fast like we were … that’s him. When he can just get out there and go, he’s comfortable.”
There was consolation for Gautreaux, who officially became the BREC player of the year once the tournament was completed. Having also earned the designation in 2020, Gautreaux is the first two-time player of the year since the award’s inception in 2007.
Berthelot won the first two holes of the championship match with birdies. He lost the third hole after making a bogey, and he maintained a 1 up lead until the par-5 sixth, where Berthelot’s drive split two fairway sand traps.
Berthelot used an iron to hit the green and rolled in a 25-foot eagle putt to win the hole. He followed that with three consecutive birdies and made the turn 4 up.
After dropping the 10th hole with a bogey, Berthelot won the next two holes setting up the match’s concluding sequence at 13.
The day began with a pair of semifinal matches. Berthelot defeated Nicholas Cristea 3 & 2 while Gatureaux handled Jason Humphries 2 & 1.
Baton Rouge Amateur tournament
At Beaver Creek golf course
Semifinals
Greg Berthelot def. Nicholas Cristea 3&2
Jeremy Gautreaux def. Jason Humphries 2&1
Championship
Greg Berthelot def. Jeremy Gautreaux 6&5