A Baton Rouge athlete and former University High football player was one of two people wounded in a shooting at the University of Virginia that killed three members of the university’s football team.
Mike Hollins, a running back who was part of two state championship teams at U-High, was one of the injured players, said the school's coach, Andy Martin.
Hollins had one successful surgery Monday morning and will have another this afternoon, Martin said. Doctors are hopeful he will make a full recovery.
Hollins' father, Michael Hollins Sr., told the Washington Post he was at work in Fairfax, Virginia, when he got a call that his son had been a victim in the shooting.
Michael Hollins Sr. said his son and the other victims were on a field trip to Washington. He said officials told him that the suspect carried a gun while on the bus and waited until they got back to Charlottesville, Virginia, at which point he opened fire.
The suspect was taken into custody later Monday and identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.
Hollins' former U-High teammate, John Gordon McKernan, said he heard late Sunday night about the shooting and spoke with Hollins' family, who ultimately told McKernan the injuries weren't life-threatening.
"I was just trying to find out as much information as I can. This is just a tragedy, and I feel terrible for the other families," McKernan said. "Just really glad at the end of the day he's alive and stable. Just keep praying for him."
Hollins helped make U-High one of Louisiana's most dominant teams of the decade, winning state championships in 2017 and ’18. He was named MVP of the ’18 state championship game after rushing for four touchdowns against St. Thomas More.
He was an Advocate All-Metro MVP his senior year.
"I haven't met many tougher people," McKernan said. "I'm sure if you talk to anyone up there are UVa, they'd probably say the same thing — he works hard; stand-up guy; never a dull moment. He's always had a good head on his shoulders."
Hollins, now a junior at Virginia, has 540 career yards rushing and 197 yards receiving. He had 200 yards rushing and receiving over Virginia's past three games, including Saturday's game against Pittsburgh in Charlottesville.
Virginia authorities say the shooting happened on a bus of students who were returning from an off-campus trip.
One injured student was in critical condition, University President Jim Ryan said.
Suspected gunman in custody
The suspect in the Sunday night shooting was taken into custody Monday, more than 13 hours after the shooting. He has been identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.
University police chief Timothy Longo Sr. said police obtained arrest warrants for Jones charging him with three counts of murder and three counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
The shooting touched off an intense manhunt, with authorities ordering students to shelter in place and conducting a building-by-building and grounds search of the campus. Students stayed in place for more than 12 hours until the order was lifted late Monday morning.