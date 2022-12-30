With a sold out exhibition hockey game set to be held at the Raising Cane's River Center next week, excitement for the sport has led to the possible return of a full-time hockey team in Baton Rouge.
Exceeding an initial goal of 15,000 people over the three games, Baton Rouge Pro Hockey communication director Jonathan Kliment said, local support has bolstered the case for a permanent hockey team in the city.
“We’ve well surpassed that goal and so the ownership group and the rink here are working on that and coming to terms shortly," he said. "Hopefully we’ll have some good news to announce to people here locally in not too very long.”
If hockey returns to Baton Rouge, Kliment said, there will be a period of public input over the next few months where residents could vote on a new team name or design the new logo through an art contest.
“If everything goes to plan, we'll have a Baton Rouge official hockey team again, we’ll have a team naming contest, we’ll have a logo designing contest and a mascot we’ll have to take care of," he said. "So we’ll be bringing hockey back in the most literal sense of the word; it’ll be a whole process.”
City-parish officials say they've taken note of the recent success of the hockey games earlier this month.
“The three exhibition games that we’ve had seem like they’ve generated a lot of support from the community and a lot of interest," city-parish spokesman Mark Armstrong said. "We really hope to have something more like this in the future."
Should a new team come to Baton Rouge, Kliment said, they would play in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, or FPHL, and could host home games at the River Center as early as October.
"It could be where we’re talking about an October puck drop," he said. "Nine months seems like a lot, but I can promise you that it goes by very quickly with a new coach to put in place and a team to put together."
Kliment noted that the aggressive nature and fast pace of play in the FPHL will be equivalent to what Baton Rouge hockey fans saw with the now-defunct Baton Rouge Kingfish franchise from the late 1990s.
“The level now is Single-A if you think of it in baseball terms," Kliment said. "The Kingfish were in the ECHL, which is Double-A and what these guys are trying to get to, but the style of play is more true to what was here with the Kingfish."
The Baton Rouge Kingfish played in the ECHL from 1996 until the team moved to Victoria, British Columbia, after the 2002-03 season to become the Salmon Kings. The Internet Hockey Database says the franchise folded in 2011.
Average attendance steadily declined during the team's seven years in Baton Rouge, with each year's smaller than the previous mark. Average attendance was 6,003 in the Kingfish's first season, but only 1,723 in 2002-03.
Kliment said the return of hockey in Baton Rouge will need more-sustained support from local fans than was exhibited during the Kingfish era if it hopes to bring the sport back permanently.
“The biggest thing is that when a team comes in, because I just have a feeling this is going to be an eventuality rather than an if, we need to have community support," he said. "We’ve seen what happens when hockey is here and nobody comes out to support it and nobody does the things we need to do to make it thrive here.”
Monday night's game between the Mississippi Sea Wolves and the Port Huron Prowlers may be sold out, but the expectation of packed seats opens the door for many more opportunities to catch a hockey game in Baton Rouge in the near future.
"We’ve had the attendance numbers and people showing up to get loud about these teams that they have no stake in," Kliment said. "We’re hoping that that message is well-received and we’re starting to take names for people who might be interested in season tickets once we get going.”