In 1985, the idea was floated for a match play event in which Senates of The National Bowling Association in this region would meet for an event that featured a final round that would give a Senate “Bragging Rights” over the other groups for a year.
Thus was born the Match Play tournament that featured bowlers from Houston, New Orleans, Houma, Pensacola and Baton Rouge. A couple of years later Baton Rouge started bringing teams. Jackson, Mississippi would also be added to the event later.
There would be a massive team competition and the five best bowlers from each Senate would then meet in the highly competitive and entertaining Bragging Rights portion of the event.
The Baton Rouge Bayou Senate, especially the men have done pretty well in this event, but this year in Houston it was the Baton Rouge senior women that won Bragging Rights by beating the Jackson Senate in the one-game match by one pin.
Congrats to Eleanor Joseph, Edna Eaton, Rene Carter, Pat Hebert and Belinda Matthews for their first win in the event.
The Baton Rouge men’s team of Gregory Snee, Joshua Phillips, Robbie Blackwell, Sumner Taylor and Juan Coston Jr. lost in the semifinals, while the women’s team of Keondra Eaton, Felicia Baker, Lakeya Smith-Anthony, Adrianna Williams and Patricia Overton also got to the semifinals.
The New Orleans Senate men’s team of Adam Atkins, Sedric Withrow, Larry McCants, Dedrick Jackson Sr. and Darrell Doucette III lost in the final to Jackson.
State Youth Match Games
The annual state youth match games were held recently at Creole Lanes in Houma, and it was a good weekend for several area bowlers as Jordan Wingerter of Baton Rouge and St. Joseph’s Academy came through with the victory.
In the seven-game finals with 30 points for a match play victory, Wingerter took the girls division with a total score of 1,609, ahead of Sydney Lee of Dutchtown with 1,489. Olivia Bares was third and Allison Olivia was fourth.
In the boys classic division, Jacob Van Gilder from New Orleans and Brother Martin won with a 1,369 six-game total. It got close in the end as Jack Perrett rallied to within 12 at 1,357 to take second. Charles Rawls and Anthony Loupe completed the top four.
A couple of big youth events are nearing. The first stop in the Gulf Coast Road 2 Jr. Gold event will be Aug. 19 in Kenner (with already a good field entered) and the entry blanks are out for the Capital City Strike Out, Sept. 2-3 at All Star in Baton Rouge. It's hard to believe this will be event No. 2 in the Strike Out, which resumed last year after a couple of years off because of the pandemic and other issues.
It is the annual Labor Day bowling event that continues a tradition started at Circle Bowl with the long-running Mid-South event there, which had its heyday in the 1970s and 1980s.
The big Coke Classic league starts on Monday at All Star and fall leagues will be cranking up in the weeks ahead. Check with your favorite bowling center in south Louisiana and you will probably find something that fits your game. We’ll update the summer Monday night events at All Star when we join you on Aug. 22. Until then, good luck and good bowling.
Bowling Honor Roll
For July 21-August 3, 2023
TOP HOUSE LEADERS
Men
Premier Lanes
Don Ladd 756 (268); Robbie Villenurve 707 (238); Stuart Moss 705 (260); Brian Mumphrey 703 (249); Matt Campbell 699 258); Whitney Ledet 696 (279); Lance Hymel 695 (237); Ryan Beam 689 (235); KJ Macaluso 677 (258); David Michel 675 (276); Jason Hebert 672 (253); Canaan Hebert 671 (240: James Deiphose 656 (246)
All Star Lanes
Mark Heffley 746 (279), 700; Eric White 739 (256); Joey Estess 728 (269), 717, 677; Jake Guedry 722 (248); Roderick Lathers 700 (266), 695; Darius Dents 698 (247); Alan Addison 694 (246), 677; John Williams 693 (261); David Michel 693 (255), 676; Larry Dents 682 (241); Jonathan Spinella 682 (268); Kevin Albarez 672 (235); Mark Saale 672 (234); Phil Godley 667 (258); Walter Cressy 666 (236)
Women
Kierstyn Rush 644 (257), 641; Diane Domingue 600 (233); Emma Delatte 594 (202), 559; Christine Dunaway 592 (215), 577; Tricia Wilkinson 574 (223); Wendy Chapman 574 (213); Denise James 586 (213); Adrianna Williams 563 (221); Chris LaCroix 562 (203), 555; Ruth Church 557 (218); Janice Hamilton 547 (205); Becca May 546 (199); Michelle Rawls 536 (212); Anne Eunice 534 (202); Madelyn Wilks 529 (192)
Premier Lanes
Karen Beam 630 (222); Emily Price 547 (190); Robbin Moss 506 (175)
Youth Leagues
U18-13
Preston West 699 (246); Chase Cagnolatti 588 (220); Ashton Kirby 573 (220); Jordan Wingerter 549 (197); Emily Diaz 532 (192); Anthony Authement 525 (182); Dylan Powers 520 (232); Rylee Metcalf 507 (207); Addison Legendre 562 (205); Kaedyn Mumphrey 494 (185); Parker Blanchard 472 (192)
U12
Sammy Livingston 441 (161); Riley Freeman 427 (175); Liam Guitreau 406 (156); Rhylee Mumphrey 409 (159)
Senior Leagues
Men
Vic Sages 750 (258), 643, 639; Darrel Dupuy 672 (277), 602; Brien Stewart, 669 (259), 632; Tim Toler 667 (234), 610; Pete Palisi 659 (247), 620; Brian Von Gruben 651 (236), 638, 630; Jerry Deslatte 637 (225), 599; Bobby Hebert 629 (224); Jerry LeVeque 623 (237), 610; Ken Albarez 617 (224); Gary Zeringue 614 (223); Earl Newman 606 (221); Mike Ross 600 (215); Dave LeBlanc 593 (209); Robert Portier 592 (214)
Women
Wilhelmina Allen 540 (197), 487; Deborah Zeringue 531 (200), 499; Mary Phills 519 (191); Euna Blakeman 508 (187); Evelyn Williams 507 (181); Joan Corne 506 (200), 505, 483; Diane Smith 503 (177), 482; Brenda Bridges 499 (190); Charlene LeBlanc 494 (170); Shirley Peterson 487 (176), 486; Claudette Leboeuf 480 (198); Thelma Burns 478 (177); Candy Ford 474 (176); Lynn Holder 465 (182); Patricia Bates 463 (161)