The UL Ragin' Cajuns are off to a 1-0 start, and the odds are in their favor to keep it going this week against Old Dominion.
The Cajuns open as six-point road favorites over the Monarchs at Caesars Sportsbook, which will mark their first road contest of the season and their first Sun Belt Conference opponent.
The Cajuns delivered a 38-13 season-opening home victory over Northwestern State, but they didn't cover the spread as 35-point favorites.
The over/under total for this week's contest against the Monarchs is currently 50 points at Caesars, and the Cajuns went under last week's total of 54.5.
The Monarchs lost 36-17 to Virginia Tech in their season opener and failed to cover as 17.5-point underdogs, and the total went over 48 points.
Cajuns quarterback Ben Wooldridge threw for 223 yards and three touchdowns in last week's victory, with Dre'lyn Washington leading the way in rushing and Peter LeBlanc leading in receiving.
Kickoff is set for Saturday, Sept. 9 at 5 p.m. on ESPN Plus.
UL AT OLD DOMINION BETTING LINE
UL (-6, -240) at Old Dominion (+196), 50 O/U