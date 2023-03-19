For Louisiana bowler Caroline Engeron eight was enough for success this weekend in the Storm Youth Championships Louisiana stop which concluded Sunday here at All-Star Lanes.
Engeron, in the U15 division, brought eight bowling balls, including her spare ball, to the competition which over two days featured five-game sets on 37-, 41- and 44-foot patterns. Not only did the Engeron, who is from Albany, medal in all three disciplines, she finished with the silver medal in the 15-game competition.
Engeron also took a silver in the medium oil pattern, averaging 188.8 and bronze in the other two, averaging 189 with a 221 game on Sunday’s pattern. For the tournament, she averaged 182 and finished 64 total pins behind winner Brianna Archabal of Idaho, who averaged 186.
“I found all these patterns interesting and exciting at the same time,” Engeron said after receiving her medals. “I think I can bowl pretty good on all of them but my favorite was the long pattern.”
Louisiana did have a gold medalist on Sunday as Houma’s Brian Bass Jr., opened with the first with nine strikes en route to a 278 game to start a five-game set of 1,155, averaging 231 in the U18 division. There were 14 games of 250 or more in that division on the pattern. Bass bowls for Terrebonne High.
It was Jacob Neubauer of Ohio, who took the overall crown in the division, averaging 219.
Eliana Occhino of New York with an amazing last block in which she averaged 242.2 with a 266 high game and no game below 235, rallied over Karina Capron of Nevada, who was trying to win back-to-back SYC events.
The boys U15 went to Elliott Gordon, who went wire-to-wire overall to win after a 296-opening game on Saturday. Gordon, from Ohio, averaged 221 overall and finished with a 136-pin advantage.
The U12 divisions went to Miles Gordan, also representing Ohio, with a 212 average and Jayne Juhasz of Florida, with a 157 average.
The scholarships, which should amount to close to $18,000 for the event, will be announced and distributed in the coming days. In all 173 bowlers from 26 states took part in the tourney.
Some of these same state bowlers will be in action as the LHSAA bowling playoffs begin Monday with the first half of the boys/coed bracket beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Creole Lanes in Houma.