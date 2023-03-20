An opening day of mostly predictable LHSAA high school bowling playoff results ended quickly in a quarterfinal match when No. 13 seed H. L. Bourgeois defeated No. 5 Shaw, 16-11, to advance to the state semifinals on Monday at Creole Lanes in Houma.
It was two teams from the South Central region that advanced through three rounds of play to advance to the semifinals as H.L. Bourgeois will be joined by No. 1 seed Central Lafourche, winner over Captain Shreve of Shreveport in their quarterfinal.
The two teams will meet in one semifinal on March 30 at Premier Lanes in Gonzales. That means for the first time since Vandebilt Catholic in 2017, a South Central team will advance to the championship match.
Shaw, the only team to shoot over 3,600 in regular-season play, looked strong early and just missed the number again in the second-round 20-7 win over Catholic of Baton Rouge with a 3,599.
But after getting a 6-2 advantage over HLB in the first game of the best-of-27 match scoring, the Braves, down more than 100 pins in total, won 14 of the last-19 available points, including the three-point bonus for total pins coming all the way back to take it by just nine sticks to seal the upset.
H. L. Bourgeois also defeated No. 4 seed Hammond, 19-8 in a second-round match.
Dex Westerman led HLB in the deciding match of the day with a 236 game, while Landen Crochet rolled 224 and 213 and Lucas Benoit 222 and 216. Shaw was paced by Riley Elwood with a 669 set that included a 238 and 242, while Josh Collins rolled a three-game total of 613. Jonathan Arena posted a 225 game for Shaw.
For Shaw in the win over Catholic, Elwood rolled a 651 set and Arena a 645. Catholic, the No. 12 seed, advanced with an opening round match over David Thibodaux. Colton Karisny had 267 in the Shaw match for the Bears, while in the opener Drew Babin rolled 247 in a 705 set. Mark Mills had a 269 in the opening match and 227 against Shaw.
Central Lafourche, the No. 1 seed, had little issues getting through their three matches, defeating Teurlings Catholic, 231/2-31/2; St. Amant, 23-4; and Shreve, 201/2.5-61/2.
In the win over St. Amant, Ethan Domangue had consistent games of 236, 235 and 233 for a 704 set, while Evan Samanie had a 629 with a 234 high game. Domangue had a 259 game in the opening-round win and 222 in the quarterfinal match for Central Lafourche.
St. Amant beat St. Paul’s 24-3 in its opening match as Chase Cagnolatti had a 233 game in a 666 series.
The second half of the boys/coed playoff is set for Tuesday at AMF All-Star Lanes in Kenner beginning at 10:30 a.m. and will feature the four-time defending champions No. 2 seed Brother Martin along with the No. 7 seed Jesuit and No. 10 Denham Springs in one quarter of the bracket. No. 3 seed East Ascension and No. 11 Dutchtown highlight the other side of the bracket.
Spare Notes
This is an exciting time for youth bowling in this state with the high school playoffs prominently showcasing the best in the state, and this year it follows two amazing days of bowling in Baton Rouge in the Storm Youth Championships.
To watch some of the nation’s best match strengths on patterns that in the end proved to test their abilities to adjust, choose the correct bowling equipment and then make repeated shots was entertaining to say the least.
You have to take your hat off to Caroline Engeron and Brian Bass Jr. for winning medals in the various oil pattern disciplines to represent Louisiana against some present and future stars of the sport.
It sometimes becomes more understandable when you watch in person the issues state youth bowlers have when they have to bowl on “sport” conditions like they saw this weekend because they just don’t get the chance to see oil patterns like this very often. How to get them more experience on sport oil patterns is a question that doesn’t have a real answer.
We will be following the high school playoffs the next two days for you and as always, good luck and good bowling.
LHSAA Boys/Coed Bowling Playoffs
Creole Lanes – Houma
Top Bracket
First Round
1 Central Lafourche 23.5, 32 Teurlings Catholic 3.5
CL – Ethan Domangue 236-259; Logan Doiron 216-228; Evan Samanie 232
TC – Jame Nease 189
17 St. Amant 23, 16 St. Paul’s 4
SA – Chase Cagnolatti 233-666
SP – Jackson Picone 211; Caleb Tardo 200
9 Captain Shreve 16, 24 Morgan City 11
CS – Hanzah Musa 256
MC – William Sartwell 197
8 CE Byrd 24, 25 Benton 3
Byrd – Caden Hutchinson 236-609
Benton – Ben Miller 233-630
5 Shaw 19, Woodlawn BR 8
Shaw – Garrett Alello 226, Jonathan Arena 222; Josh Collins 214
Woodlawn – William McNeill III 213; John Cador 210
12 Catholic 23.5, 21 David Thibodeaux 3.5
CHS – Drew Babin 247-705; Mark Mills 269
DT – John Benz 202
13 H.L. Bourgeois 19, 20 Lafayette 8
HLB – Brian Blanchard 209, Landen Crochet 207, Lucas Benoit 207
LHS – Shreay Patel 215; Owen Peschier 214, 203
4 Hammond 21, 29 John Ehret 6
Hammond – Anthony Loups 248; Samuel Bell 236; Jahi Cannon 220
Ehret – Matthew Nguyen 236, 212 – 620
Second Round
Central Lafourche 23, St. Amant 4
CL – Ethan Domangue 236, 235, 233 – 704; Evan Samanie 234, 629
SA – Ethan Freyder 255, Aiden Kirby 222
Captain Shreve 16.5, C.E. Byrd 10.5
CS – Hanzah Musa 222
CEB – Darius McClendon 215; Connor Miller 202
Shaw 20, Catholic 7
Shaw – Riley Elwood 277-651; Jonathon Arena 223-645; Garrett Alello 239; Alex Gaitan 220
Catholic – Colton Karisny 267; Mark Mills 227
H. L. Bourgeois 19, Hammond 8
HLB – Kayden Johnson 236, Dek Westerman 215, Brian Blanchard 215
Hammond – Anthony Loupe 267, Samuel Bell 234
Quarterfinal Round
Winners Advance to State Semifinals
March 30, Premier Lanes, Gonzales
Central Lafourche 20.5, Captain Shreve 6.5
CL – Ethan Domangue 222, Cayden Ledet 206
CS – Clifton Walker 213, 211; Ben Auer 224
H.L. Bourgeois 16, Shaw 11
HLB – Dex Westerman 236; Landen Crochet 224, 213; Lucas Benoit 222, 216
AS – Riley Elwood 238, 242 – 669; Josh Collins 219-613; Jonathan Arena 225