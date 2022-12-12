The December edition of the Sue Braud BR Singles tournament took a different turn in its fifth renewal since moving to All Star Lanes.
For the first time from a field of 203 bowlers, the higher handicap bowlers had the advantage and this time a first-time participant that took home the top prize.
Again, even though the field numbers were not what was hoped for with a new format, the excitement of this long-running tournament was proven again showing anybody who has two good days can be a winner.
It was Nathan Nguyen of Baton Rouge who is in his first year in adult leagues, entering with a 143 average. He averaged 163 over 16 games of tournament play and won the top prize of $1,571.50.
Nguyen defeated Danielle Thomas of Lafayette in the two-game handicap championship match, 492-411. A 173 average bowler, Thomas averaged 174 for her tournament and she won $785.75 for getting to the final.
Baton Rouge bowlers Lauren Brinson (158 average) and Brian Dinh (214 average) advanced through the 32-player bracket to the semifinals, each earning $330.02.
Louisiana bowlers Robert Clouthier Jr., Darren Hill and Michael Holmes made the final eight and earned $220.01, while Chad Conard, Jarryd Cornelious, Juan Coston Jr., Brian Domec, Jacob Dupre, Sean Landry and Eryn Est were in the round of 16, earning $125 each.
The first BR Singles of 2023 will be in March at All Star Lanes.
College signings
This was a big weekend for Ascension Parish high school bowlers as two of the parish's stars announced where they will be attending college after their senior years of high school bowling are finished.
Nebraska made it official with their news release on Sunday after a splashy signing party at All Star Lanes Saturday night as Ashtyn Yoches of Dutchtown announced that she will be going to Nebraska to bowl for the Cornhuskers.
The Cornhuskers have been a dominant team in NCAA bowling, last winning the national title in 2021. The team is coached by Paul Klempa and PWBA major winner Julia Bond.
"We are all happy that Ashtyn has decided to join our program for the 2023-24 season," Klempa said in a news release. "Ashtyn has a tremendous support system and has become a very good competitive player over the course of the last few years. We are lucky to add Ashtyn to our recruiting class and look for her to have an impact early on in her career. Ashtyn really wanted to be a Husker and that is always an appealing trait for us in recruiting."
So, one night the Cornhuskers are getting a star bowler and then on Sunday, Emily Hymel of St. Amant in front of family and friends signed her papers with Lincoln Memorial in Tennessee, which is known as the Railsplitters. Lincoln Memorial was in Louisiana earlier this fall to bowl in Tulane’s event and will compete in Conference Carolinas this year in NCAA Bowling.
The school had not publicly made an announcement on Hymel by the time this column was submitted as all signing papers have to be approved by the school’s compliance department before the school can release them.
Congrats to both ladies who are outstanding bowlers, and it means we are setting up for an exciting high school season in less than a month.
Spare notes
Stand by for some information on a Christmas event of some kind at All-Star Lanes. The staff is figuring lane availabilities over the holidays and what type of event it will be. Information will be available at the centers and on their redesigned web page.
Congrats to local bowler Gordon Stuntz, a multiple winner on the Senior All-Star Bowling Association tour, who was inducted into the SASBA Hall of Fame this past weekend. He also was involved as organization's president and is well-respected by not only bowlers here, but those in this group of championship senior stars.
We will be back with our year in review or year in something on Dec. 27. Merry Christmas and good luck and good bowling.