So, this will not be as much of a year-in-review as originally planned because some items have come up lately.
But my question to all of you was this: “How was your bowling year 2022?” Did you win or cash in a league or tournament? Did you raise your average? How did things start off this fall?
Let’s see my answer would be: OK, No, No and I don’t want to talk about it.
This year will be remembered by some as one with apparent inconsistent rulings regarding some urethane bowling balls. Some cannot be used any more, except for national tournaments. Never quite understood how a ball can be illegal in one event and not in another, but there are a lot of things I’ve seen in recent years that don’t make complete sense.
Let’s talk high school bowling for a minute in 2022. Brother Martin continued to be the dominant team winning its fourth straight championship and an unprecedented sixth overall championship. A hyped showdown with Catholic of Baton Rouge was set for the final. Catholic was in position to take the title before the Crusaders flipped three individual matches late to score a 17-10 victory in the six-person matchplay competition.
On the girls side, the only other team in the state to win four consecutive titles, Denham Springs, picked up another title with a win over C. E. Byrd of Shreveport.
Area bowlers are also being recruited on the college level, especially on the NCAA women’s level. Jayden Hauck also showed the quality of bowling in the state by winning the National High School Championship in Louisville in the summer to conclude her career at Hammond High School.
Bowling signee events happened earlier this month with Ashtyn Yoches of Dutchtown signing with Nebraska and Emily Hymel of St. Amant announcing her signing with Lincoln Memorial.
Speaking of 2023 as Brother Martin goes for the hard-to-imagine five-peat, the unofficial schedules are being released for high school bowling and the season will start in Baton Rouge on Jan. 11 with full schedules set to go on Jan. 17. Catholic will take on Liberty in the feature opening nondistrict boys match. On that same date, the Denham Springs girls will face University High.
Brother Martin opens Jan. 12 against Patrick Taylor.
It appears in mid-February for the third straight year we will see a day of Baton Rouge-New Orleans area nondistrict bowling at Premier Lanes in Gonzales, and I’m very happy to see that.
Premier will host the state championship team event with the finals in the VIP section on March 30 with the new state singles format being contested on March 31 at All Star Lanes in Baton Rouge.
SYC entry date
USBC Hall of Famer and multiple PWBA major winner Leanne Hulsenberg was in town about 12 days ago visiting All Star Lanes and setting things up with Visit Baton Rouge for the Storm Youth Championships set for March 17-19.
The field for the event will be limited to 186 bowlers (3 each on 62 lanes) and entries will open at 1 p.m. Jan. 23. I have had so many people tell me that entries will be full and the waiting list will open at about 1:05 or 1:10 p.m. The first event in Nevada is already sold out.
This event will attract nationwide competition to Baton Rouge. This is an opportunity to hopefully put All Star on display and help bring this event and other youth events back.
The only worry is how many of the state’s top bowlers might not enter because the high school playoffs start the next day. It is understandable that a bowler would have to bowl nine games to get to the state semifinals in the playoffs. That might be just a little too much in three days for some to consider.
The 15-game SYC competition takes place on March 18-19. Activities on March 17 include practice and appearances by PWBA pros Clara Guerrero and Stefanie Johnson.
All Star Lanes will host a New Year’s Doubles No-Tap event on Jan. 1 with shifts at 2, 4 and 6:30 p.m. We are back with you on Jan. 10 with a full preview of high school bowling. Until then, good luck and good bowling.